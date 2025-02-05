After a lengthy head coaching search, the New Orleans Saints appear to be getting close to hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to fill the vacancy.

ESPN's senior NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed that there has been progress between the two sides.

“It is shaping up for Kellen Moore to stay in New Orleans as the Saints' next head coach,” Schefter said in an appearance on Wednesday's edition of ESPN's NFL Live. “The Saints are doing everything they can to obey the rules and make sure they aren't doing anything illegal or that the Eagles could come after them on.

“But barring a change of heart, it is shaping up for Kellen Moore to be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints will look to speak to him again next week and see if they can get a deal done.”

Moore is already in New Orleans as the Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Whether or not New Orleans will become his next home will be determined in the days following the game.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Chiefs is set for 5:30 p.m. CT at Caesars Superdome. FOX will carry the television broadcast.

What does Kellen Moore think about Saints?

“Its’ obviously been a good process,” Moore said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “Having an opportunity to meet with [Saints General Manager] Mickey [Loomis] and their leadership group has been great, and it’s set up in a way that allows us to focus on this game, and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Moore and the Saints could make things official as early as next week.