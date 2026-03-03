The Cleveland Browns need to do a lot of work on their roster during the 2026 offseason. Cleveland got a head start on their offensive line overhaul on Monday by trading for tackle Tytus Howard. Now one national analyst mocked the Browns to make another important addition on the offensive line during the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Jordan Reid released a new 2026 mock draft following last week's NFL Scouting Combine.

Reid has the Browns selecting Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling after his draft stock skyrocketed at the Combine.

“Freeling's stock has skyrocketed since the end of the season,” Reid wrote. “At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, he's one of the few true left tackles of this class. He is also an excellent athlete who excels in space and on the move. His size, upside and athletic traits have prompted multiple teams to rank him as the top offensive tackle at the combine. The Browns have six offensive linemen hitting free agency and need help across the board, even after Monday's trade for Tytus Howard.”

Freeling put on a show at the Combine for all of the gathered NFL scouts. He put up some truly elite scores on all of his speed and explosion tests, showcasing how good of an athlete he really is.

In fact, he graded out as an unofficial 9.99 out of 10 relative athletic score following the Combine.

Now Freeling is a trendy pick to be selected in the top half of the first round.

The Browns have some absolutely huge needs on the offensive line, even after acquiring Howard on Monday. Cleveland is set to lose all of their 2025 starters to free agency, leaving them with a massive rebuilding project.

If the Browns did draft Freeling, they could pair him with Howard and have an excellent pair of bookend tackles. But that still leaves three starting spots on the interior still to fill.

Fortunately, Reid has the Browns using the 39th overall pick on Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis.

Reid also had the Browns using their second first-round pick on Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.