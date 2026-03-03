The 2026 draft cycle continues to highlight elite talent in the trenches, and Alabama standout Kadyn Proctor has established himself as a top prospect. Since declaring for the draft in January, Proctor has consistently been included in first-round projections, bolstered by a physical profile that earned him a top-ten spot on the annual Freaks List. His stock soared at the NFL Combine, where Proctor became the first offensive lineman weighing over 350 pounds to jump over 32 inches in the vertical leap.

This remarkable display of functional power confirms that Proctor is a rare athlete, demonstrating movements that are impressive for someone of his size.

As his teammate Ty Simpson also strengthens his first-round case by showing a full recovery during throwing drills, Proctor's athleticism makes him a priority for teams in need of foundational strength.

An ESPN mock draft has the Los Angeles Chargers as an ideal landing spot for the Crimson Tide star with the 22nd pick.

The interior of the Chargers’ offensive line struggled last season and is set for a major overhaul, especially with Zion Johnson entering free agency and Mekhi Becton potentially being cut due to salary cap reasons.

While scouts are divided on whether Proctor is a first-round pick or a Day 2 talent, his versatility is a significant selling point.

Article Continues Below

Many evaluators believe his quickest path to playing time is as a guard, providing essential backup for a roster that lost starting tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater to injuries in 2025.

Basic football principles state that games are won in the trenches, and Proctor provides head coach Jim Harbaugh an opportunity to enhance the Chargers’ physical identity.

Adding Proctor to an offensive line that includes a healthy Slater and Alt would create a formidable unit.

Whether he starts at guard or tackle, his historic performance at the Combine guarantees that he will be a key figure in draft discussions.