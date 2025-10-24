The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2025 World Series on a historic run, but not everyone believes it will be smooth sailing. FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright stirred debate by suggesting that the Toronto Blue Jays’ balanced lineup makes them a legitimate threat to the Dodgers — even as Shohei Ohtani carries momentum into the series following an NLCS MVP performance in a sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers. The two-way superstar hit .357 with 5 hits, 3 home runs, 4 RBIs, and 4 runs scored across four games, capped by a 3-for-3 outing in Game 4 where he launched three homers, drove in three runs, drew a walk, and threw six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts to seal the sweep in historic fashion.

The clip came from FS1’s First Things First, later shared on the show’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, where Wright broke down why he believes Toronto’s disciplined approach could give the Dodgers problems.

“I do think that momentum will carry him into the World Series. I don’t think it’ll be enough because I think the Blue Jays are oddly the right type of team to give the Dodgers trouble.”

Will Shohei Ohtani dominate this World Series? @getnickwright answers: “I do think that momentum will carry him into the World Series. I don’t think it’ll be enough because I think the Blue Jays are oddly the right type of team to give the Dodgers trouble.” pic.twitter.com/kH8awxrz39 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 23, 2025

That remark has quickly become a talking point across baseball circles. Wright argued that the Blue Jays challenge stems from their ability to make contact, extend at-bats, and expose bullpens — an area where Los Angeles ranks middle of the pack. He also noted that Toronto’s strong home record and patient offense could neutralize the Dodgers’ high-velocity rotation led by Ohtani, Blake Snell, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Ohtani’s momentum is undeniable after his NLCS MVP showing — three home runs and six shutout innings in Game 4 — but Wright argues the matchup itself will decide the outcome. He noted that Toronto’s contact-oriented offense challenges Los Angeles’ power-heavy approach, setting up a unique clash of styles on baseball’s biggest stage.

Despite Wright’s skepticism, the Dodgers enter the World Series opening at around -150 favorites across various sports-books. Still, his caution highlights the nature of baseball’s unpredictability — where even elite rosters aren’t immune to the chaos of October.

As the Dodgers prepare for Game 1 in Toronto on Friday night, Wright’s analysis serves as a reminder that in October, momentum meets matchup — and even Ohtani’s brilliance could face its toughest test yet.