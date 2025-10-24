The best fantasy football managers understand that a championship is not won during the draft, but from solid in-season management. The best players ensure that they have the proper handcuffs at the running back position, knowing how often injuries can derail their stud's performance.

But over the last couple of seasons, the NFL has seen the running back position stay relatively healthy. Instead, it has been the wide receivers ravaged by injury.

The NFL Week 8 slate of games is no exception, with a ton of stars on this week's injury report. With so many pass catchers banged up, it creates opportunities for fantasy managers to find solid streaming options.

Troy Franklin & Marvin Mims – Broncos WRs

We will kick off this list with a pair of teammates.

Denver Broncos wide receivers Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. both offer strong streaming appeal for fantasy managers. The biggest reason is the opponent.

The Broncos face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. While Dallas' offense is on fire, their defense is still a train wreck. They have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Yes, Courtland Sutton sits atop the depth chart in Denver. But both Franklin and Mims, who are widely available in fantasy leagues, can be started in your flex spot this week. For what it is worth, I slightly rank Franklin higher, as his depth per target is significantly greater.

Elic Ayomanor – Titans WR

The Tennessee Titans have the worst offense in football. That is pretty clear at this point. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has failed to live up to expectations thus far. But that does not mean fantasy managers need to stay away.

The Titans' top receiver, Calvin Ridley, is banged up and unlikely to play. That leaves Elic Ayomanor to receive the lion's share of targets from Ward. They will face the 6-1 Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

The Colts are heavily favored by 14.5 points. The over/under sits at 47.5, meaning the Colts are implied to win roughly 31-16. That is the perfect game script for Ward to sling the ball around, with Ayomanor, who has already had a couple of solid games, being the biggest beneficiary.

Jaylin Noel – Texans WR

The next wide receiver fantasy football managers might want to stream is another unheralded player: Jaylin Noel.

He is in a similar spot as Ayomanor. The Houston Texans' top receiver, Nico Collins, is dealing with a concussion and unlikely to play. Christian Kirk still is not practicing. Even tight end Dalton Schultz is questionable.

That leaves Noel and Jayden Higgins as the only pass catchers.

The Texans face the 5-2 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which should provide a positive game script for Noel to garner at least eight targets. You may not like it, but he offers streaming appeal.

Jauan Jennings – 49ers WR

The next player with streaming appeal for fantasy managers plays in that same game. 49ers' wideout Jauan Jennings is looking at a breakout opportunity. Ricky Pearsall is highly unlikely to play, and we saw Jennings supplant Kendrick Bourne as the alpha wide receiver.

Whether it is Mac Jones or Brock Purdy under center, Jennings has a great chance for a big game. If fantasy managers left him on waivers amid the uncertainty in San Fran, scoop him up asap.