With just 13 games on the schedule, Week 8 will be quieter than most. And with nine of the 13 opening with a 6.5-point spread or higher, there could be some real snoozers on the board. Still, it’s another week of pro football—which is never a bad thing— kicking off with an intriguing interconference matchup on Thursday, as the Minnesota Vikings visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Ahead of that, let’s take a look at the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 8 picks, predictions, and odds column.

Week 7 was a tough watch at times outside of a Thursday night shootout and a New York Giants-Denver Broncos game for the ages. Outside of those, there were just four one-score finals, and one of those was the horrific New York Jets-Carolina Panthers debacle.

This week likely won’t be that much better from a neutral fan’s perspective. Outside of the aforementioned Thursday night game there are no real bangers (on paper) until you get to the late Sunday window Dallas Cowboys-Denver Broncos game and the Sunday night Pittsburgh Steelers-Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers Bowl.

This week, we welcome back the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills while dealing with a “Bye-magedon” slate with six teams sitting out. Those teams not on the docket are the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

Here in Week 8, we return to normality with a Thursday night game, no international action, seven 1:00 p.m. ET games, just three late-window tilts, a Sunday night affair, and, mercifully, just a single Monday night showdown.

In Week 7, we did exactly what we did in Week 6, going 9-6 picking winners and 7-8 against the spread. While this isn’t ideal, we’re still right there, and just one big week away from cashing in big this season. So far in 2025, we are 64-44 straight up and 53-55 ATS.

So, let’s get right into the NFL Week 8 picks, predictions, and odds.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here are the NFL odds.

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)

Upsets have reigned on Thursday Night Football in recent weeks, and this Thursday, the Chargers come in as three-point favorites over the Vikings. LA comes in losing three of their last four, only beating the lowly Dolphins, while the Vikings lost their last game but have alternated wins and losses the entire season.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt should be back for this game, which is a huge positive for the Chargers, but the offensive line is still banged up, and Brian Flores’ defense should take advantage of that. Carson Wentz should also be able to pass on the Chargers’ rough secondary, so we’ll take the upset here.

Pick: Vikings 24-20

Buffalo Bills (-7) at Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have been excellent at home this season and even got a win on the road last week, albeit against the Jets. On the other side, the Bills are coming off a much-needed bye after dropping two straight.

Whether the Bills get Bryce Young or Andy Dalton under center, the real challenge will be stopping Rico Dowdle, who has 486 yards in the last three games. Still, the Bills get some beef up front back as Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi return from suspension and should take care of business here.

Pick: Bills 33-16

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)

Can Joe Flacco be as good in his second week with the Bengals as he was in his first? Well, his team is coming off a mini-bye week after playing last Thursday, and now they take on a Jets team that—as usual—is a complete tire fire.

Flacco may or may not be able to steer the Bengals back into playoff contention while keeping the seat warm for Joe Burrow, but at least in Week 8 he will look good again and torch the terrible Jets.

Pick: Bengals 28-10

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)

Caleb Williams and the Bears ride a four-game into Baltimore, and we still don’t know whether or not Lamar Jackson will play. Coming off a bye, it’s understandable the home team would be favored here, but this isn’t your typical Ravens team. \

Even if it was, the team is 1-5 against the spread this season and actually only 3-5 after a bye week in the Lamar Jackson era. The Bears are looking competent right now, and the Ravens simply aren’t, and no amount of time off will change that for this week.

Pick: Bears 23-20

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-7)

The Patriots are another team on a four-game winning streak as they welcome the Cleveland browns to Foxborough. Arguably the hottest team in the league, Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye will try to make it five straight in this AFC battle.

Yes, the Browns defense is good, but they are a much better team at home than away, with both their wins coming in Ohio. New England wants to make its mark as a true playoff contender, and in the NFL Week 8 picks, predictions, and odds column, we think they will do that in style on Sunday.

Pick: Patriots 27-12

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (-1.5)

This would be a no-brainer if the 49ers were at home, but they’d also probably be favored by three or four in that case. All in all, the Texans are a sinking ship at this point, and something seems to be going on behind the scenes that hasn’t been fully reported yet.

While the Niners have their issues and are going on the road, they do have their [you know what] together more than the Texans do. With George Kittle back, they are a different team in the run game, too, which will ultimately win the day even against a tough Texans D.

Pick: 49ers 16-13

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons (-7.5)

The Falcons are, overall, a disappointing team this season. Every time you think they are ready to take that next step, the throw up a stinker, like they did on Sunday night against the 49ers. But two of their wins and their three-point Week 1 loss are at home, so they’ll be at their best on Sunday in Georgia.

All that said, the Dolphins absolutely stink, so until we give them a chance because of a new coach bump after Mike McDaniels gets fired, these spreads can’t be high enough.

Pick: Falcons 31-6

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5)

Last time these two teams met, the Giants shocked the world and beat their NFC East rival. This go-around, the Eagles are coming off their ship-steadying win in Week 7, while the G Men are fresh from a soul-crushing, historic comeback loss to the Broncos.

There is a world where too much happened on both sides last week, and the Eagles come in and just crush the broken Giants. However, both the public and the sharps seem to agree that this will be Philadelphia win but a New York cover, so the NFL Week 8 picks, predictions, and odds column will follow suit.

Pick: Eagles 23-21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints

The injuries are piling up for the Buccaneers, but they are a talented team with a solid quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Last week’s tough Lions loss aside, the Bucs are simly the much better team.

Tampa Bay will head into a bye after this and get to go home and lick their wounds. The NFL Week 8 picks, predictions, and odds column believes that they will take care of their business first by making light work of their NFC South rivals.

Pick: Buccaneers 27-20

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-14)

The Colts are one of the best teams in the NFL right now, and the Titans are one of the worst. Divisional games are often closer than they seem, but with Cam Ward and company struggling so much, it’s hard to see this game being closer than two touchdowns. It is a lot of points, but until the Titans show us something here at the NFL Week 8 picks, predictions, and odds column, we’ll take the blowout.

Pick: Colts 34-10

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos (-3.5)

This is one of the best games of the week, as the Cowboys and Broncos are both good teams, but also good teams that struggle at times, which leads to exciting games. Last week’s Giant-Broncos game and the 40-40 Cowboys-Packers overtime tie from Week 4 are the two most exciting games of the season.

The Cowboys haven’t been good on the road, as they haven’t won away from home outside of beating the Jets. Still, while the Broncos showed some real resilience last week, they also showed some real issues across the board. Look for Denver to struggle again against an NFC East team and the Cowboys to get the W straight up.

Pick: Cowboys 35-28

Green Bay Packers (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Aaron Rodgers Bowl caps of the Sunday slate in what should be a good game between two likely playoff teams. This game is a true coin flip, as either team is capable of an impressive showing or a complete stinker.

Without a strong feeling about one team or the other, we will look to the public betting trends. Sharps are much higher on the Packers moneyline than the public, but interestingly, they also seem to like the Steelers with the point. So, let’s see if the NFL Week 8 picks, predictions, and odds column can split the difference too, and go with the Pack by a point.

Pick: Packers 21-20

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5)

The Chiefs are rolling right now, while the Commanders are falling apart, and will be without Jayden Daniels on Monday night. So, while the safe play in the past has been for the Chiefs to win but not cover, Patrick Mahomes and company seem to have a chip on their shoulder now after a slow start, so a blowout seems likely.

Pick: Chiefs 34-18