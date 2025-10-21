So far the NFL rules on the onside kick are all over the map. In May, the league approved the use of the onside kick for trailing teams. Now, it appears that they are considering eliminating the rule altogether.

On Tuesday, NFL EVP Troy Vincent said that he is consulting with team owners about replacing the onside kick with a 4th and 15 approach, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. A significant reason for that is that recoveries on onside kicks are historically low given the level of difficulty.

Meanwhile, the 4th and 15 approach would be when a team scores, they would get a chance to retain possession on 4th down and 15 at their own 25-yard line. If the team fails, the opposing team would gain possession.

Five years ago, the NFL first considered this as an alternative. At the time, the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos were the first teams to propose this rule change. In May 2020, the NFL owners rejected the proposal despite it being popular among coaches and the league competition committee.

Recently, the so-called “dynamic kickoff” has been criticized by former NFL QB Kurt Warner.

The pros and cons of the NFL 4th and 15 proposal

Article Continues Below

As is the case with anything, there are pros and cons. When it comes to the pros of a 4th and 15 rule, there is excitement, a higher success rate, a reduction in the risk of injury, and improved execution.

For instance, a late drive or do-or-die play in which the quarterback has the pressure on them to execute would be something to marvel at.

Increasingly, there is knowledge that the onside kick has become a “dead play”. Also, the 4th and 15 rule could lead to increase conversion rates.

On the flip side, there is a risk that this could favor teams with high powered offenses. Also, the defense could be at a disadvantage and the special teams would be neutralized.