The Houston Texans need to be in the market for a running back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Joe Mixon has been banged up and it is unclear when, or if, he will return for the Texans. Unfortunately, the Texans have suffered in the running game with their top back out of commission.

Give Houston credit for what they have accomplished though. They rank in the middle of the NFL in most conventional rushing metrics despite only having 150 attempts on the season. It is easy to imagine their running game improving with a more talented back in the equation.

That's where Breece hall enters the conversation.

The fourth-year back for the Jets has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on November 4th.

“The name that comes up most is the Jets’ Breece Hall,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote last week. “He’s 24 years old, in the final year of his contract, and the Jets haven’t made a move to sign him long term. With other young backs like Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis under contract through 2027, the Jets might be open to a nice offer.”

But Hall has made it clear that he would love to stay in New York. And the Jets do not seem desperate to trade him away.

Regardless, the Jets may still receive plenty of interest in Hall. The Texans are sure to be one of the teams interested in him. But what could it cost to acquire him?

Below we will explore the perfect trade off that Houston must make to New York for Breece Hall.

Texans ‘ perfect trade package for Jets RB Breece Hall

Here are the terms for this hypothetical trade before we get into any analysis.

Jets receive:

2026 third-round pick

2026 fourth-round pick

Texans receive:

RB Breece Hall

2026 seventh-round pick (via Bills)

There is no question that this trade works out for Houston. But I wonder if third- and fourth-round picks are enough to pry Hall away from New York.

Hall is on the final year of his rookie contract. He comes with a $4.35 million cap hit this season and would logically require an extension after any trade.

Breece is only 24 years old, which should make him attractive to the Texans in a potential trade.

Not only would Houston receive a capable back who could lead the team right away, but also a building block for the future.

Houston currently has only Woody Marks and British Brooks under contract at running back in 2026. So adding a young, talented back like Hall should be a priority.

I could even see the Jets demanding a second-round pick for Hall's services. If that's all it takes, I think Houston has to consider it.

Ignore all of the narratives around positional value, Hall is an established player with plenty of tread left on the tires. He could easily be worth more than a dart throw in the second round.

This trade has the potential to work out well for both teams. A true rarity in the NFL.

How would Breece Hall change the Texans' offense?

Adding Breece Hall could add some much-needed stability to Houston's offense.

Hall has 99 attempts for 448 carries and zero touchdowns through seven games. He's been consistently good despite a terrible situation in New York. Opposing defenses know he's going to get plenty of handoffs and sell out to stop him. But he is still able to get some decent yards.

None of Breece's single-season stats will blow you away. He has never had 1,000 rushing yards in a season, which is surprising for a back as talented as he is. But he has remained incredibly efficient, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt throughout his career.

When imagining how Hall could fit into Houston's offense, the first player I think about is David Montgomery.

Montgomery was an efficient runner with the Bears, but he never had a truly special season. He played on a bad team, just like Hall, and his overall production suffered as a result. But when looking at the tape, it was clear that Montgomery is a talented player.

Houston could easily have the same opinion about Hall. If his surroundings improve, there's reason to suggest he could produce at a high level.

Realistically, the results may not be the same that Detroit got with Montgomery. After all, the Lions have a much better offensive line than the Texans.

However, the vision is there to create stability in the team's running game.

Ultimately, I cannot say that a Breece Hall trade is strictly necessary for the Texans. One running back is unlikely to turn the tide of their season now that their record is 2-4.

But if Texans GM Nick Caserio wants to make a splash, acquiring Hall fits the bill.