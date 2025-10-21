The NFL has a new trend in 2025. This new trend is one that many fans are not too fond of because of how late the game starts. The two games being played on Monday nights are not something NFL fans are used to seeing. A handful of times this season, there have been two games for MNF. The Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks did not start until 10:00 ET. No game has ever started that late until this season. The good news is that Week 7 was the last week of the duo games on Monday nights.

Legendary NFL pass rusher JJ Watt is now a CBS color analyst with Ian Eagle. This past Sunday, Watt called the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers game, in which the Colts won 38-24 against the Bolts. The former Arizona Cardinal and Houston Texan did not appreciate the Texans-Seahawks game being so late. He almost fell asleep.

“Who scheduled this game?

Eyelids are fighting for their life right now.”

Article Continues Below

In the comments section, he responded to a comment by saying: “I’ve got a 4 month old and a 3 year old.”

To be fair, many people did not stay awake to finish the game, especially on the East Coast. In fact, with a 10:00 PM ET start, likely half were asleep before the game started. Starting an NFL game that late is certainly a choice. The NFL should look over for next season if they believe that it is a good idea to keep up the doubleheaders on MNF.

It isn't really needed.

The Seahawks got a huge win over the Texans. The Texans' offense only scored one touchdown and never really looked comfortable in Seattle. The Seahawks rode early momentum to the finish line, but the team needs to work on not turning the ball over. They should have won easily, but continued to give Houston opportunities, despite a 15-point lead.