The 2025 fantasy football regular season is halfway complete. By now, fantasy managers likely have an idea of how their team stacks up against the competition. But as Week 8 approaches in the NFL season, fantasy football managers need to be aware of the latest injury reports.

That is especially true this week, considering there are six teams on a bye. The Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and Jacksonville Jaguars all have the week to rest up and get players healthy.

With that said, it is time to delve into the key Week 8 injuries fantasy football managers need to know about.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is practicing

The biggest injury update with fantasy ramifications is clearly that of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He has not played since a Week 4 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as he deals with a hamstring injury.

On Thursday, Jackson practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day. That is a good sign that he may return this week. Ravens' offensive coordinator Todd Monken noted after practice that Jackson “looked good.” That has created a lot of optimism that he will play vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Earlier this week, head coach John Harbaugh expressed reluctance to be too optimistic. But the fact that the Ravens are favored by 6.5 points, a line that has remained constant all week, is a sign that bookmakers expect the two-time MVP to play this week.

If he suits up, Jackson is a must-start, even though he's not 100 percent.

Garrett Wilson unlikely to play

The wide receiver position is the most impacted by injuries this week and requires the most attention.

We'll start that off with New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson.

Wilson missed last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury. He is yet to practice this week, with only one more chance to prove he can go on Sunday. That appears highly unlikely and should have fantasy managers making other plans.

Texans WR Nico Collins' concussion issue

The Houston Texans' top wide receiver, Nico Collins, suffered a concussion in the Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He banged his head hard on the turf going out of bounds and did not return to the game.

He was diagnosed with a concussion rather quickly and has yet to practice this week. That does not bode well for him clearing the medical tests needed in order to play.

Fantasy football managers need to make plans to replace their WR1.

Eagles' AJ Brown trending in the wrong direction

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense and wide receiver AJ Brown finally broke out last week. Brown caught two touchdown passes, doubling his previous season total. He did not appear to injure himself in the win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Yet, the Pro Bowl wideout missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring issue. Following Wednesday's absence, it was believed to possibly be a maintenance day. But after missing both practices, he appears to be trending in the wrong direction.

Brown owners should be prepared to make a switch if needed.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin may return

Conversely, the Washington Commanders might get their Pro Bowl receiver back in Week 8. Terry McLaurin participated in full on Thursday, a clear indication that he will return.

McLaurin last played in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Normally, fantasy football managers would be thrilled with his return. But the veteran is not a must-start this week.

Jayden Daniels has already been ruled out for a difficult matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Marcus Mariota under center, against a red-hot Chiefs defense, you might want to ponder waiting a week to insert McLaurin back into your lineup.

It is also worth noting that Deebo Samuel also got a full practice on Thursday.

Jerry Jeudy takes a right step

Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy has been a huge disappointment this year. Things certainly did not get any better when the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. That has rookie Dillon Gabriel starting at quarterback.

But, if you are in a pinch with all of the byes, there is good news on Jeudy.

After missing practice on Wednesday, he returned in a limited fashion on Thursday. Assuming he logs another session on Friday, the veteran wideout is likely to play against the New England Patriots this weekend. It is not an easy matchup, but the Browns will likely be trailing. So, Jeudy has target potential.

Saints WR Chris Olave returns to practice

Fantasy football managers who wrote Chris Olave off entering their draft have been proven wrong. Granted, I was one of those managers. His concussion issues scared me from targeting him at any point. But through seven weeks, Olave has remained healthy and produced.

Yet, he missed practice on Wednesday, with the Saints citing an ankle injury. He then practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. There were no reports of an injury last week in a loss to the Bears. So, barring a setback, it appears the current WR2 can be started as usual in a favorable matchup at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Other Receivers worth mentioning

There are a few other fantasy football star wideouts that are not fully healthy. However, the following list is comprised of receivers who are practicing and appear to be on the right track to play in Week 8, despite the questionable tag: Emeka Egbuka, Stefon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore.

Bears RB D'Andre Swift is questionable in a soft matchup

One of the nicer surprises for fantasy managers this season has been D'Andre Swift's consistent production. The Chicago Bears' offensive line has done a good job opening holes for the talented running back.

He enters Week 8 on a bit of a heater, having rushed for over 100 yards in back-to-back games. This week, the Bears will face a Ravens defense that has been gashed all season long.

Swift missed practice on Wednesday with a groin injury. However, he returned to log a limited session on Thursday, putting him on track to play. If, however, Swift cannot go, backup Kyle Monangai becomes an automatic flex play at worst.

Breece Hall, Josh Jacobs, Alvin Kamara updates

Fantasy managers who are rostering Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, or Alvin Kamara do not need to worry this week. Even though all three are listed as questionable, all signs point to them playing in Week 8. They are practicing, albeit in a limited fashion.

This is more of a case of veterans having their work held in check. All three can be fired up for Week 8.