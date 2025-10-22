The NFL season is seven weeks deep, and a lot hasn't gone as expected. Whether teams have exceeded expectations or underperformed, every team has at least one player who hasn't been as good as fans, coaches, and teammates assumed they would be.

Here is one early-season disappointment from all 32 teams who must step up the rest of the year. Players who have disappointed merely because of injuries were, for the most part, left off of this list.

For example, the Baltimore Ravens' season has been a nightmare largely because of injuries. Lamar Jackson has missed time, and that has played the biggest part in their disappointing record, but he wasn't included in this article because injuries are unavoidable.

Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry was just 79 yards short of becoming a member of the 2,000-yard rushing list last season. He also ran for a league-leading 16 touchdowns as he formed an unstoppable rushing tandem with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The impressive season put all doubts about Henry's age and fit in Baltimore to the side.

However, in 2025, Henry and the Ravens as a whole have struggled mightily. The team came into the season with championship expectations, yet they are just 1-5 and in last place in the AFC North. The team obviously has numerous underperformers, but none have been more shocking than Henry. Most notably, Henry has a newfound issue with being unable to hold onto the football. Henry has three fumbles already, all of which have come at costly times.

Buffalo Bills: DaQuan Jones

The Buffalo Bills' pass defense has been great this year, but the same can't be said about the team's ability to stop the run. Run defense starts with the defensive tackles, and DaQuan Jones hasn't contributed as much as expected. The defensive tackle has just eight combined tackles through five games.

Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Brown

The Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line as a whole has underperformed this year, which has directly contributed to a disappointing season by Chase Brown. Really, anybody from the Bengals' offense could make this list, but Brown was expected to improve upon a breakout campaign last year.

Instead, the Bengals have the fewest rushing yards (483) in the entire NFL. Not only has Brown disappointed in the rushing attack, but he hasn't been nearly as impressive in the passing game as expected.

Cleveland Browns: Dillon Gabriel/Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have experienced numerous disappointments on their roster since rejoining the NFL in 1999. That is why all-time draft busts articles are littered with Browns players, and why 41 different quarterbacks have started for the team this century. Neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders showed enough in training camp to earn the Week 1 starting quarterback job this year.

The Browns really need one of their rookie quarterbacks to establish themselves as the franchise guy, though. Gabriel is starting for now, but his performances thus far haven't been pretty. Perhaps Sanders will take over before the season's end, but if not, the Colorado product needs to avoid drawing too much attention to himself.

Denver Broncos: Dre Greenlaw

Dre Greenlaw missed the first six games of the season because of injury. While that is far from ideal, injuries happen in the NFL, and that won't be used against him too much in these rankings. However, after returning for just one game to join the Denver Broncos and the best defensive unit in the NFL, Greenlaw got into a postgame altercation with a referee, which led to him being suspended.

The Broncos' defense is so great that Greenlaw may be more of a luxury than a necessity, but off-ball linebacker is their weakest spot on defense, so the Broncos would appreciate it if Greenlaw steps up his game upon his return.

Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud looked like a future MVP during his rookie season. He led the NFL in passing yards per game and touchdown-to-interception ratio, which only Joe Montana and Tom Brady had accomplished before.

Since then, Stroud has been too mediocre. Stroud's struggles were most recently on display on Monday Night Football. The Houston Texans have the potential to be a Super Bowl team, but the version of Stroud fans have seen this year will likely prevent them from reaching that level.

Indianapolis Colts: Adonai Mitchell

The Indianapolis Colts have exceeded all expectations, so they really don't have a standout disappointment. If anybody fits the description, though, it is Adonai Mitchell.

While Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman, and Josh Downs have all thrived with Daniel Jones throwing them the football, Mitchell hasn't done much. Mitchell's best play of the season was also his worst. After making a highlight catch against the Los Angeles Rams, Mitchell fumbled while celebrating before crossing the goalline.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s 2025 struggles have been well-documented. A year after finishing third in receiving yards as just a rookie, Thomas has caught a case of the drops. Thomas has nine drops this season, which are the most in the NFL. Not only is Thomas struggling to hold onto the ball, but he also looks borderline scared of contact on the football field.

Considering Travis Hunter is still finding his way and navigating being a two-way player, the Jacksonville Jaguars really need Thomas to step up over the rest of the season. He has the potential to be one of the best receivers in the NFL, and the Jaguars are actually in a position to make the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce

It is somewhat unfair to call a near-retirement 36-year-old a disappointment. However, the Kansas City Chiefs have turned their season around as of late, and it is fair to say that Travis Kelce isn't the player he once was. The tight end is one of the best players at his position ever, but he only has 31 receptions this season. That is still good for the fifth most by a tight end, and Kelce could very well clear 1,000 yards for the eighth time in his career. Fans are accustomed to Kelce having far superior numbers to any other tight end, and someone had to be chosen for this list.

With Rashee Rice back, Kelce doesn't really need to step up too much, and the Chiefs might be best waiting to fully unleash him for the postseason. Kelce just hasn't made as many big plays as fans are accustomed to this season, though, and he did contribute to their slow start.

Las Vegas Raiders: Geno Smith

Geno Smith leads the NFL with 10 interceptions. He hasn't been the upgrade at quarterback that the Las Vegas Raiders were expecting. If Smith doesn't stop with the poor decisions and erratic play, the Raiders could very well be looking for a new signal caller sooner rather than later.

Los Angeles Chargers: Ladd McConkey

Like Brian Thomas, Ladd McConkey had a fantastic rookie season but is currently experiencing a sophomore slump. McConkey has also had a drop issue this year, and Justin Herbert has seemingly replaced him with Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen as his favorite targets.

Johnston has bucked the bust label, and Allen has shown that he still has something left in the tank. If McConkey can return to form, the Chargers will have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, and Tua Tagovailoa has been at the forefront of their disappointment.

Losing Tyreek Hill to a brutal leg injury didn't help his case, but the quarterback has been inexcusably bad. He was finally benched in Week 7 after throwing three interceptions, but Mike McDaniels has alluded that Tagovailoa will continue being the starter for now. If Tagovailoa doesn't pick up his play soon, his standing as an NFL starter will be in jeopardy.

New England Patriots: Carlton Davis

The New England Patriots were the biggest spenders in free agency during the offseason. Their willingness to add is a big reason why the Patriots look like a brand new team.

The future is bright largely because of the free agent moves, but not all of the additions were hits. Cornerback Carlton Davis has yet to live up to the lofty contract that he signed.

New York Jets: Justin Fields

The New York Jets are the NFL's lone 0-7 team. It takes more than just one struggling player to be in this position, but Justin Fields has been the worst of the bunch. Despite busting out of his previous two homes, the Jets decided to give the rushing-minded quarterback a three-year contract.

That has proven to be a mistake, as Fields' ineptitude as a thrower has severely limited the Jets' offensive abilities. Fields was already benched in Week 7, and the Jets would have likely moved on from him for good if they had a worthwhile backup. Unfortunately, the team doesn't have a quarterback on the bench worth developing, as journeyman veteran Tyrod Taylor is the backup quarterback. Taylor may or may not be taking over for Fields as of now, but historically, he hasn't had an extended run as the starter. It isn't a guarantee that Fields will be reinstated as the starter, but if he is, he needs to show the Jets some sign of life.

Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt, a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, has looked like a shell of his former self this season. The seven-time Pro Bowler isn't getting after the quarterback like fans have become accustomed to. His regression can be directly tied to the always solid Steelers' defense being less effective than usual.

Tennessee Titans: Calvin Ridley

The Tennessee Titans are 1-6. No. 1 pick Cam Ward is trying his best, but the Titans haven't been able to get anything going on offense. The team's receivers have done Ward no favors.

Calvin Ridley has been front and center in Tennessee's pass-catching issues. Ridley isn't getting open often enough, and he isn't hauling in catchable passes when he is open.

Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was the cream of the crop of a loaded 2024 receiver class. While his peers have thrived, the fourth overall pick has just disappointed.

Harrison hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been nearly as good as expected. In fact, Harrison has surpassed the four-reception mark just twice this season.

Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. is dealing with a similar problem as Harrison. Just as the receiver class was stacked in the 2024 NFL Draft, so was the quarterback group. In fact, six quarterbacks were taken in the first round last year.

Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye have looked like stars. J.J. McCarthy has spent most of his career hurt. Penix just hasn't been that good.

Carolina Panthers: Xavier Legette

The Carolina Panthers drafted Xavier Legette and Tetarioa McMillan in consecutive first rounds. McMillan has impressed as a rookie, but Legette has been uninspiring as a professional.

Legette has struggled to get off the line of scrimmage and become a reliable target for Bryce Young. The former first overall pick needs all of the help he can get, so hopefully Legette will start to live up to his pre-draft billing.

Chicago Bears: Colston Loveland

The Chicago Bears' offense, which is loaded with talent, has finally started to look much better with Ben Johnson at the helm. Most notably, Rome Odunze has been leaps and bounds better in Year 2. Other weapons, including D.J. Moore, Luther Burden, Cole Kmet, D'Andre Swift, and Olamide Zaccheaus, have had their moments this year, too.

Rookie first-rounder Colston Loveland hasn't done much of anything, though, and that has to be a tough pill for the Bears to swallow because they took him over Tyler Warren. The Colts' tight end has already established himself as one of the best tight ends in football.

Dallas Cowboys: DaRon Bland

The Dallas Cowboys have a high-powered offense, but a defense that is just as likely to give up big plays and high-scoring outputs. The pass defense, in particular, has really struggled. Fans have long known that Trevon Diggs is a high-risk, high-reward player. Sometimes it results in an interception, but other times it results in the defense giving up a big play.

DaRon Bland is supposed to be a little more reliable and consistent, but he hasn't been great, either. Bland hasn't been racking up the interceptions to make up for his deficiencies like he did when he led the NFL with nine interceptions in 2023, either.

Detroit Lions: Isaac TeSlaa

The Detroit Lions don't really have any weaknesses, and they are in a great position to make a run to the Super Bowl. Their offense, in particular, is full of playmakers. Nobody fits the description of being overly disappointing in the typical sense of the word, but fans would like to see more out of Isaac TeSlaa.

The receiver has just three catches on the season, but two of them were for touchdowns, and two of them were highlight-worthy one-handers. If TeSlaa can add the volume to his preexisting knack for making big plays, there will really be no way to slow the Lions down.

Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden was drafted in the first round to be the Green Bay Packers' clear-cut number one receiving option. Golden hasn't established himself as such despite being in a position to do so with Jayden Reed and Christian Watson sidelined.

Golden is supposed to be a deep threat, but he hasn't made many big plays yet, and he hasn't scored a single touchdown through seven weeks. The Texas product hasn't been bad, but he has been a slight disappointment.

Los Angeles Rams: Tutu Atwell

The Los Angeles Rams have arguably the best receiving duo with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, so perhaps they don't need a third option pass catcher. With that said, Tutu Atwell, having just four receptions on the season, is pretty inexcusable.

Minnesota Vikings: Jonathan Allen

The Minnesota Vikings' offense has been riddled by injuries this season, so it is hard to point out one disappointment on that end. Their pricey defensive interior has underwhelmed thus far, too.

Both Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave were given big contracts in the offseason to beef up the defensive trenches, but neither has played like the superstars they were paid to be. Allen has been a little bit worse than Hargrave, so he gets the nod here.

New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara

Spencer Rattler has actually been better than expected, but the New Orleans Saints have still been one of the worst teams in the league.

Alvin Kamara has been great for so long for the Saints, but the running back is finally starting to slow down. Kamara has 86 career touchdowns, but he has only punched the ball into the end zone once this season.

New York Giants: Kickers

The New York Giants have found new life with Jaxson Dart under center. With Cam Skattebo running through defenders as well, the Giants have gone from a scheduled win for opposing teams to a team that isn't easy to beat. A win against the Denver Broncos would have been really impressive, but the Giants gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter and ended up losing their Week 7 matchup.

The collapse was inexcusable, but it would have been avoidable had Jude McAtamney not missed two extra points. The team already released the kicker as Graham Gano is set to return, so hopefully, Gano will bring stability to the position.

Philadelphia Eagles: AJ Brown

AJ Brown is seemingly getting back on track. He has 10 catches for 201 yards over the last two games. Before that, though, the receiver who was coming off a championship victory was struggling to get the ball to come his way.

Likewise, pass-catching partner DeVonta Smith wasn't much involved with the offense. He has also turned things around in recent weeks, but Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will need to ensure that their star receivers are happy if Philadelphia is to repeat as champions. Saquon Barkley hasn't been exceptional in his first season running for 2,000 yards, either.

San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy

The odds have been stacked against the San Francisco 49ers, yet they keep winning games. The team had the largest offseason spending deficit ever coming into the year, and they've been riddled by injuries during the season. Most notably, Brock Purdy has been out with a turf toe issue. The 49ers' next man up philosophy has worked like a charm.

It is unfair to call an injured player a disappointment, but Purdy can be viewed as such, not because of how he has played this year, but because the offense hasn't taken too big a step back with Mac Jones under center. Jones' success and ability to game-manage the team to victories sort of proves that Purdy is nothing more than a system quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks: Zach Charbonnet

The Seattle Seahawks came into the year with what was supposed to be one of the best one-two running back punches in the NFL. Kenneth Walker is playing fine, but Zach Charbonnet is not holding up his end of the bargain.

Charbonnet is averaging just 2.8 yards per attempt. Walker is an injury risk, so the Seahawks were counting on Charbonnet to perform, allowing them to avoid overexerting their starter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cade Otton

Injuries have been the only thing holding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back this season. With the team's offense fighting through so many injuries, especially to the receiving corps, it is somewhat surprising that Cade Otton hasn't put up bigger numbers.

Despite Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, and Jalen McMillan all battling injuries, Otton only has 22 catches and no touchdowns this year.

Washington Commanders: Josh Conerly

The Washington Commanders took Josh Conerly in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The offensive tackle has struggled during his young career so far. The good news for the Commanders is that the offensive tackle has started to pick it up in recent weeks.