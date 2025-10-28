Peyton Manning will be returning to the spotlight in November. After nearly two years away, Manning and Omaha Productions will be returning for a fifth season of “Peyton's Places,” the TV series featuring the quarterback diving into NFL history.

“Peyton's Places,” which streams on ESPN+, showcases Manning interviewing key figures of NFL history at historical locations. Omaha Productions released a trailer for season five, which will premiere on Nov. 2.

Braving football history one tush push, blimp, and place at a time. Peyton's Places Season 5 premieres Sunday, Nov. 2 on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/qJPCC6uWVk — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The show's return fom an extended layoff delighted fans. Manning has been unanimously praised for his work on the show, and many further approved of his acting in the trailer.

“This is honestly one of the best things on ESPN+,” a fan reacted. “Peyton is a natural.”

“Season 5?” one fan commented. “At this rate, Peyton's gonna need his own Hall of Fame for hosting shows.”

“Hard to believe we're already on season 5, Peyton really turned storytelling into an art form,” another fan wrote.

“Peyton's wisdoms and laughs. Nov. 2, locked in.”

“Can't wait to watch every episode.”

The season appeared to heavily involve the Buffalo Bills. The opening scene of the trailer showed Manning in front of the ‘Big Tree Inn' getting kidnapped by a couple of fans, who threw him into the back of a Bills-themed van. Big Tree Inn is a popular sports bar in New York, where fans often gather to watch Bills games.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was in the trailer, which also featured Rob Gronkowski, Chad Johnson, Julian Edelman, James Harrison and Jim Harbaugh.

Joe Burrow and Jason Kelce also received credits, along with ‘The Bills Mafia,' but did not appear in the one-minute video. Kelce's involvement will likely be during the segment in which Manning dives into the controversial “tush push” play.

Season five of “Peyton's Places” will drop the morning of NFL Week 9. Each of the previous four seasons included 10 episodes.