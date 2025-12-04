The Thanksgiving weekend slate delivered some incredible football and some fascinating results. We are now official in the playoff push, and the Thursday night game is a doozy when it comes to that, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys going head-to-head in a potential NFC Wild Card decider. Ahead of that, here is the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and odds column.

With five weeks left in the regular season, we’ve officially reached the proverbial “Witching Hour,” hat tip Scott Hanson. In the next month, playoff berths will become playoff misses, and playoff misses will become playoff berths.

This week, we have at least two games (Cowboys vs. Lions and Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs) that are near loser-leave-town matchups, and three that may determine the division winners (Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, and Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers).

As a football fan, it’s hard to ask for much more as the 2025 regular season enters the home stretch.

We also finally hit the final bye week of the 2025 season, as the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers take the weekend off. That means from next week on out, it’s 16 games a weekend until we hit the postseason.

Here in Week 14, we go back to the traditional Thursday night matchup, eight 1:00 p.m. ET games, three late-window tilts, a Sunday night affair, and a Monday night showdown.

Thanksgiving started hot but lost some momentum as the weekend went on. We were a very respectable 10-6 straight up, but again struggled against the spread, going 5-10-1 with the number. That brings us to 115-79 straight up, and 85-105-4 ATS on the season.

Previous weeks: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13

So, with that, let’s get right into the NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and odds.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here are the NFL odds.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (-3)

The Cowboys are among the hottest teams in the NFL right now, and the Lions are scuffling, alternating wins and losses since October 5. You can say that means the Lions are due, and being home on a Thursday helps that hunch a lot. However, this comes down to how much you believe in Big D.

Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level, and George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are the most dangerous wide receiver duos in the NFL right now. Plus, the defense is much improved since adding Quinnen Williams. Will Dallas make the playoffs? That’s still up in the air, but the NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and odds column believes they’ll at least be in the race a while longer, which means winning this game.

Pick: Cowboys 34-31

Miami Dolphins (-3) at New York Jets

While the Dolphins have righted the ship to some degree after their nightmare start, the Jets have quietly gotten better, although you wouldn’t go so far as to say they are in a “good” spot.

In a division game with both teams capable of almost anything, give us the Jets with the points. The Gang Green defense is solid and improving under Aaron Glenn, and the offense can move the ball a bit with Tyrod Taylor. As for who wins, the Dolphins have taken their last three in a row, but all at home. In the December New Jersey weather, we’ll take the Jets.

Pick: Jets 21-20

Seattle Seahawks (-7) at Atlanta Falcons

This seems like a Seahawks no-brainer. The team is excellent on the road under Mike Macdonald, has a great defense, and a solid quarterback in Sam Darnold. However, the end of the season is where the QB has typically fallen apart in recent years and, so far, this season is no exception.

The Falcons have also gone to overtime in two of their last three games, and narrowly avoided extra time last week in a loss to the Jets. This will be another L, but it should be a close one.

Pick: Seahawks 24-23

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8.5)

The Buccaneers are the better team here and should win this game, but they haven’t blown anyone out in a while, and we know the NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and odds column rule is that division games are often closer than meets-the-eye, regardless of how the two teams are doing.

And speaking of how the two teams are doing, the Saints are a bad football team, but they don’t seem like a squad that has given up yet. Since it’s not “3-2-1, Cancun!” time just yet, we’ll call this closer than the spread.

Pick: Buccaneers 16-13

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings (-1.5)

Whether Jayden Daniels is back or not, whoever plays quarterback for the Commanders is going to be better and more competent than the Vikings quarterback. Yes, the Vikes will likely pump it to Justin Jefferson this week to cool the temperature in the locker room, but the QB throwing simply won’t be good enough.

Washington is heading toward the end of a lost season, but they are still playing hard for Dan Quinn. That is enough to get them over the line here and pull the “upset” over Minnesota.

Pick: Commanders 21-18

Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

One of these teams is crashing out with a quarterback who has a broken leg. The other is ascending, although everyone is weary of the inevitable (figurative and possibly literal) fumble coming. The former is giving points on the road, which seems more like reputation than current situation.

All this adds up to the fact that we will take the Jaguars over the Colts at home in this AFC South showdown that will go a long way to determining the division winner in one of the surprisingly most hotly contested races in the league.

Pick: Jaguars 26-24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5)

Oh, how the AFC North has fallen this season. In not-so-distant history, this was one of the toughest, most competitive conferences in football. Now it is a pillow fight to see which team wants to grab the lone playoff spot from the North and probably lose in the first round at home.

As of Thursday afternoon, it is unclear whether Lamar Jackson will play. The Ravens haven’t been all that great with him recently, but they are better with him than without. We probably should pick a Steelers upset here, but as it is, we’ll go Ravens in a close one.

Pick: Ravens 17-16

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-3.5)

This is an ugly game that no one wants to watch, least of all Browns and Titans fans. Ultimately, this comes down to the fact that Cleveland can play defense with the best of them and run the ball OK, while nothing else on the field Sunday will be good or fun to watch at all.

Pick: Browns 10-3

Article Continues Below

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-5.5)

Josh Allen and the Bills get a little unlucky here, getting the Bengals after Joe Burrow returned from his turf toe injury. While most of the year, teams have feasted on a weak defense and average to poor quarterback play, Buffalo gets the real McGillicuddy here.

The good news is, instead of watching a junk game, this should be one of the most fun games on the board with two offenses with big-play potential. Plus, the Bills actually seem to get up more for games against good teams than mediocre ones, so they’ll take the win here. The only question is by how much, and we’ll say less than six.

Pick: Bills 33-31

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (-7.5)

The Raiders have lost 10 games this season, and all but three of them have come by at least 10 points or more. So, while this may seem like a no-brainer, it’s worth mentioning that one of those close losses was a 10-7 victory by the Broncos in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football.

Additionally, while the Broncos have won 10 games his season, only three of them have been by eight or more points. So, while our gut is saying take the Broncos by a lot, the data says Broncos, but only by a few.

Pick: Broncos 19-16

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-6.5)

The NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and odds column will fully admit that when the Packers look good, they look real good. And since they looked real good in a nationally televised Thanksgiving Day game last week against a solid team in the Lions, we understand why this spread is what it is.

All that said, the Packers and Jordan Love are inconsistent. They often do just enough to get the job done, and that’s what should happen on Sunday. It may be a little much to as the Bears to pull off a win as a near-touchdown dog, but in a division game, this will be a lot closer than six-plus points.

Pick: Packers 28-27

Los Angeles Rams (-8.5) at Arizona Cardinals

The Rams are an excellent team, despite their loss last week to the Panthers. That was outside, on the East Coast, against a team that is notoriously scrappy at home. That means the Rams are refocused, ready to get back in the win column, and desperate to fend off the Seahawks in the NFC West.

The only problem with this game is that our general rule of thumb is that the NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and odds column generally believes that divisional games are almost always closer than meets-the-eye. In this case, though, we’re trying not to get too cute with a Matthew Stafford vs. Jacoby Brissett matchup.

Pick: Rams 27-17

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5)

It’s gotten to the point where it’s just hard to pick the Chiefs to win against a good team, and with their defense and C.J. Stroud back, the Texans are a good team. This is pretty close to a playoff elimination game, and usually, you’d take the Chiefs without thinking too hard about it in that scenario.

However, this season, the Chiefs simply don’t have the juice they’ve always had in the Patrick Mahomes era, so a blind KC pick isn’t certain. In fact, with the way the Texans are rushing the passer these days, this game could get ugly for the aforementioned superstar QB. That’s why the NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and odds column will go with the upset here.

Pick: Texans 24-23

Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

Last but not least, we get the Eagles getting almost a field goal on the road against the Chargers. Not sure what has happened in the last two weeks—with losses to the Cowboys and Bears—that makes people think the Eagles should be a favorite on the road to a good team, but here we are.

The Chargers are firmly on the playoff bubble and looked good against the Raiders last week, coming off their bye. This will be a tough test, but on Monday night at home against an Eagles squad that is struggling on and off the field, give us the points for sure.

Pick: Chargers 28-27

Establish the Pass Podcast Week 14 Predictions