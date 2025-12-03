The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets square off on Sunday to finish their season series. Miami beat New York the first time around, winning 27-21 on Monday Night Football in Week 4. Now, Aaron Glenn's squad has won three of their last five, and Mike McDaniel's team has won three in a row. We have the bold predictions for the Dolphins and Jets matchup in East Rutherford on Sunday.

A lot has changed with the Jets since the Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins. They traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, among others, at the trade deadline. After that, they benched quarterback Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor, which has benefited the offense. Miami comes into the game relatively healthy, but will not have Tyreek Hill after his season-ending injury against the Jets.

The Dolphins and Jets are likely not making the playoffs, but we still have the bold predictions for the latest AFC East rivalry matchup.

De'Von Achane dominates, scores two touchdowns

While the Dolphins have not been dominant this year, they have one of the better running backs in football on their side. De'Von Achane has put together some sensational games this season. He has over 100 total yards in each of his last four games, which includes three wins for the team. Achane will get up to 125 total yards against the Jets, scoring two touchdowns in the process.

In the Jets' Week 13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Bijan Robinson did everything in his power to drag his team to victory. He racked up 193 total yards on 28 touches with just one touchdown. Add in Tyler Algeier, and Atlanta's running backs cruised over 200 total yards. Achane may not have the same name value as a former first-round pick, but he can recreate Robinson's production.

The Dolphins will be the latest team to benefit from the Jets' defensive trades. Quinnen Williams' moving from New York to Dallas had a significant impact on both run defenses.

Tyrod Taylor continues solid play at quarterback

Article Continues Below

Since taking over for Fields before the Week 12 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Tyrod Taylor has played well for the Jets. In the win over the Falcons, he threw for 222 yards and a touchdown while also running in a score. Even without Garrett Wilson, he has opened up the passing game significantly and given the team a chance offensively. He will continue that with 200 total yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

The rest of the Jets' season is about seeing which young players can be a part of the core. Two of those players are John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell, wide receivers they picked up at the trade deadline. Metchie had multiple massive drops against the Falcons, but Mitchell went for over 100 yards and his first career touchdown. Feeding both of those players, along with rookie tight end Mason Taylor, is Taylor's primary job.

The Jets have a huge question mark at quarterback once again heading into a pivotal offseason. Taylor will play out the string and may earn himself another solid contract as a backup somewhere with another strong game.

The Dolphins beat the Jets once again

Both the Jets and the Dolphins are playing better than they were leading into the Week 4 matchup. The Jets' defense has not been able to make stops since trading away its two best players. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have been much better on offense since the dramatic firing of general manager Chris Grier. If the defense cannot get to Tagovailoa, Miami will be able to move the ball.

The Dolphins are three-point favorites on the road and -146 on the money line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Achane has the best odds to score a touchdown in the entire game at -150, but is +430 to score twice. Taylor's passing yards over/under is 179.5, which he has cleared in two of his three starts this season.