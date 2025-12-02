Whether your team makes it to the Super Bowl 60 or not, it's guaranteed that there will be something for everyone to look forward to.

The NFL announced a trio of standout performances from Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones. Puth will be performing the national anthem, Carlile will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Jones will take on “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“Charlie, Brandi and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, which is producing the show with DPS and Jesse Collins in a press release. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.”

All three artists have impressive accolades, with Puth being a four-time Grammy-nominated artist. He is best known for “One Call Away,” “We Don't Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again.” Puth will also be releasing a new album, Whatever's Clever, in March.

Carlile has won 11 Grammys and two Emmys. She is known for “The Story,” “Party of One,” “Right on Time,” and more. The country singer is up for two Grammys with Elton John for their album Who Believes in Angels?

Jones is a Grammy-winning singer and won her first golden gramophone last year for her breakout hit “ICU.” She is up for best R&B album at next year’s ceremony for her debut LP Why Not More?

Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 60

Puth, Carlile, and Jones will be warming up the stage for Super Bowl 60's halftime performance featuring Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper has faced a lot of backlash after the NFL announced him as the performer. However, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell came to the rapper's defense. According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, Goodell praised the rapper, calling him “one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That's what we try to achieve.”

“We’re confident it’s going to be a great show and that he understands the platform that he’s on,” Goodell said of Bad Bunny on Oct. 22. “I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Bad Bunny also shared following the announcement what this means to him and for his culture.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself,” he said in a statement following the Super Bowl halftime show announcement. “It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Bad Bunny will make history as the first Latino male to perform solo at the Super Bowl.

The 2026 Super Bowl will be on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California