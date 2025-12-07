The Cleveland Browns entered Week 14 with a bevy of injuries and exited in an even worse condition. Ben Johnson's offensive line now has to deal with a potentially devastating injury to starting center Ethan Pocic.

Pocic was carted off the field after spending several minutes down on the field, during which his teammates huddled around him. The Browns now reportedly fear that he suffered a potential season-ending Achilles injury, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Cleveland will have the veteran undergo further testing to confirm.

Pocic left the game after he crumbled to the floor on a run play. He attempted to chase Jeffery Simmons, who beat him off the ball, and appeared to suffer a non-contact torn tendon.

With just four games remaining in the regular season, Pocic could very well have seen the field for the final time in 2025. Even if he did not suffer a complete tear, Achilles injuries are rarely resolved within a month. Barring a miraculous return, Pocic's 12 games would be his fewest since joining the Browns.

Article Continues Below

The injury is a devastating update for the Browns, who already played Week 14 without right tackle Jack Conklin and guard Wyatt Teller. Left tackle Dawand Jones is already on injured reserve, potentially leaving Shedeur Sanders without four starting offensive linemen in Week 15.

Pocic has been with the Browns since 2022, when he signed with the team in free agency. He has started all 56 games he has appeared in for Cleveland in the last four seasons.

Luke Wypler has been the Browns' backup center for a few seasons and will likely step into the Week 15 starting lineup. Wypler, a 2023 sixth-round pick, has two career starts in his three-year career.