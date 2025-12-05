The 2025 NFL playoffs are just around the corner as we enter the month of December. There are only five weeks left in the regular season, which means that the NFC playoff picture is becoming a lot clearer. As usual, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in a good position to win the NFC South again this season.

Tampa is 7-5 headed into Week 14 and has a slim lead over Carolina at 7-6. The Buccaneers and Panthers have yet to play this season, and will have both of their matchups take place in the final three weeks of the season. In all likelihood, those two games will decide the victor in the NFC South.

Meanwhile, the Saints are in the first steps of a rebuild under rookie head coach Kellen Moore.

Their 2-10 record may not be impressive, but Moore has the Saints playing some good football. In fact, New Orleans has lost four games by just one score this season, which shows that they are getting steamrolled every week.

But there is a clear talent gap between these two teams, which could lead to an ugly result.

Can the Saints pull off a huge upset against the Buccaneers this weekend? Or are fans in store for a good old fashioned one-sided blow out?

Below we will explore three bold predictions ahead of the Week 14 clash between the Saints and Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield has more total yards than the Saints in Week 14

Mayfield has not been his usual dangerous self during the 2025 NFL season.

The veteran quarterback only has 2,600 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions with just five games left in the regular season. He exceeded 4,000 passing yards and has 28+ touchdown in each of the past two seasons. But that feels hopelessly out of reach now.

But just because the yards aren't there doesn't mean that Baker is washed.

Mayfield has showed up big in multiple games this season, most recently against the Patriots back in November.

If Mayfield can have a good game against a stout defense like New England, I don't see why he can't do it against a directionless New Orleans teams either.

I'm predicting that Baker will have more total yards than the entire Saints offense in Week 14. That may sound disrespectful, but the Saints have not gone over 300 total yards in a game since their shocking win against the Panthers.

Keep in mind, Baker could add some yards on the ground too.

Bucky Irving has over 150 total yards, shreds a vulnerable Saints defense

The Buccaneers love having Bucky back in the lineup.

Irving played well in his Week 13 return against the Cardinals. The second-year running back had 17 carries for 61 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also added two receptions for 20 yards.

Bucky has yet to have a truly monster game in 2025 because of his long injury absence. But this matchup looks like it could be that game.

New Orleans has allowed 126.9 rushing yards per game this season, which is slightly above average. But that average doesn't tell the whole story. In some of their uglier games, that figure is much closer to 200 yards.

If the Buccaneers take control of this game early, there could be plenty of opportunities for Bucky to get garbage time yards in the second half.

I'm predicting that Irving will have over 150 total yards against the Saints, including at least one explosive play of 20+ yards.

Saints lead after first quarter, but he shut out the rest of the game

Games against division rivals are always difficult to predict. Especially in a chippy division like the NFC South where all of the teams seem to truly hate each other.

In general, I assume these matchups will often be much closer than originally projected. Even if there's a large power imbalance between the two, like there is in this game.

However, there is simply too much on the line for Tampa in this game. Even if they need some time to warm up, they will eventually find their way and do whatever it takes to win.

I could see the Saints hanging with the Buccaneers, maybe even gaining a lead, for about one quarter of the game. But eventually the Buccaneers will gain control and take care of business.

I'm predicting that New Orleans will be leading this game heading into the second quarter. Perhaps Tampa takes a bit of time to get heated up, or there are some fluky turnovers that break in New Orleans' favor.

Either way, the Buccaneers will shut out the Saints during the rest of the game and roll to a blowout victory.