NFL legend Bill Belichick may soon add another hardware to his ever-expanding trophy case after he was named one of the finalists for possible induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.

Aside from Belichick, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former MVP Ken Anderson, and multiple-time Super Bowl champions Roger Craig and LC Greenwood could also join next year's class.

Usually averse to any recognition, the 73-year-old Belichick, who's now the coach of North Carolina, appreciated the good news, calling it “extremely humbling,” and expressed his gratitude.

“Thank you to the Selection Committee and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I am thankful for the organizations and thousands of players and coaches that I worked with for my 49 years in the NFL. This is a cherishable reflection of all of my teammates throughout my NFL career,” said Belichick in a statement, as shared by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Belichick also added: “I hope to see all of the deserving Patriots selected this year.”

Belichick should be a shoo-in to Canton, Ohio. He led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and made it one of the most successful franchises in all of sports. He amassed 333 wins in the NFL, second only to fellow icon Don Shula for most by a coach in league history.

His coaching acumen remains a yardstick for many, even though many have criticized his ways. Belichick may look indifferent and stoic, but he values football deeply, and he has honored it by helping it evolve.

For many, his possible entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame feels like a long-awaited acknowledgment.