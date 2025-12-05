The San Francisco 49ers might have a trade decision to make on their radar when it comes to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, involving Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Jennings is going through the sixth season of his NFL career, all with the 49ers. He's risen up the ranks as one of the main receivers in the offense, making strides as he's helped the offense remain somewhat stable amid injuries.

However, San Francisco has some financial decisions to make ahead of the 2026 offseason. They have roughly $50 million in cap space, meaning they will have to retain key players with new contracts. Jennings would be one of them, but if they don't wish to keep him, they could send him somewhere in exchange for a position where they need help at.

“It looks like the 49ers will be in the middle of the pack when it comes to offseason salary-cap space (roughly $50 million) in 2026. If Aiyuk and pending free agents Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne aren’t on the team, I’d imagine receiver will be a priority in free agency and the draft. The top returning options would be Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing. Three of those players have been injury-prone, while the fourth, Robinson, has just 13 catches in 10 games,” Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote.

“As far as flashy signings, I wonder whether Shanahan would be interested in Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as someone who could step into the “big slot” role should Jennings move on. Shanahan had a similar player in Washington — and briefly with the 49ers — in Jordan Reed.”

What's next for Jauan Jennings, 49ers amid rumors

It's clear that Jauan Jennings is an important piece in the 49ers offense. However, his future with the team might not be secure if they wish to look elsewhere for significant improvements.

Jennings has missed two games due to injury but persevered to be available in the offense this season. In the 11 games he took part in, he made 41 catches for 458 yards and five touchdowns.

San Francisco has a 9-4 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NFC West Division standings. They are above the Arizona Cardinals while trailing the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at seventh place. They are above the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys while trailing the Green Bay Packers and Seahawks.

The 49ers will continue preparation for their next matchup, being at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET.