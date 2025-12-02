Some have not been fans of the announcement that Charlie Puth would sing the National Anthem at the forthcoming Super Bowl 60, and he has responded.

Puth responded to a fan on X, formerly Twitter, who claimed Puth was a step down from the iconic Whitney Houston Star Spangled Banner performance from Super Bowl 25. While Puth knows he's not on Houston's level (who is?), he promised to give “one of my best vocal performances.”

“I’ll never claim to be as good of a singer as Whitney Houston ever was,” Puth said. “But I assure you we’re putting a really special arrangement together- in D major. It’ll be one of my best vocal performances.”

Viewers will have to wait a few more months to hear Puth's rendition of the National Anthem, as Super Bowl 60 will take place on Feb. 8, 2026.

Charlie Puth isn't the only controversial Super Bowl 60 performer

While Puth is the current topic of discussion, the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show performer Bad Bunny has also been subject to criticism.

Since the announcement was made, several people have spoken out against having the rapper perform. Bad Bunny famously chose not to stop in the United States during his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour due to his concerns regarding ICE. Now, he will perform at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in February 2026.

Some have suggested an alternative Halftime Show. Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt supported Erika Kirk's “All-American Halftime Show” idea. “I really respect Erika for all that she’s done, especially with creating a halftime show for America,” Hunt said.

Whether fans like it or not, Puth and Bad Bunny will perform at Super Bowl 60. It remains to be seen how much the backlash impacts their performances.

Puth first gained fame for his single, “Marvin Gaye,” which featured Meghan Trainor. Shortly after that release, he co-wrote, produced, and recorded “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa.

To date, Puth has released three albums. He will release his fourth, Whatever's Clever!, on Mar. 6, 2026, about a month after the Super Bowl.