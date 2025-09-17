As a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and an analyst for Fox Sports, NFL legend Tom Brady has to maintain a strong focus on the league.

The Raiders split their first two assignments, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-9, in Week 2, with quarterback Geno Smith having a forgettable game. Some fans even jokingly suggested that Brady should replace Smith.

Now that Week 2 is over, the 48-year-old Brady revealed his weekly power rankings.

From No. 10 to No. 6, he picked the Los Angeles Rams, the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions, and the Baltimore Ravens. From No. 5 to No. 4, he selected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chargers, the Green Bay Packers, and the Buffalo Bills.

His choice for No. 1 was no surprise: The Philadelphia Eagles.

“Look, I said it last week, someone's got to beat the champs to knock them off the top spot. The (Kansas City) Chiefs kept things close at Arrowhead this weekend, and I was there to watch. But Philly leaned on that defense to win the Super Bowl rematch,” explained Brady in a video posted by Fox Sports.

You gotta be 2-0 to get in the Top 5 this week!!! https://t.co/PuFh8VIwIg — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 16, 2025

The Eagles beat the Chiefs, 20-17, for their seventh straight win, dating back to last season. They held Kansas City to only 294 yards to compensate for their mediocre offense.

Jalen Hurts logged just 101 passing yards, while Saquon Barkley was held to 88 rushing yards.

Philadelphia has now defeated the Chiefs for three straight games, including last season's Super Bowl.

After praising the defending champions, Brady, who won seven titles in his iconic career, couldn't help but sneak in (pun unintended) a little joke about the Eagles' polarizing tush push play.

“That one QB sneak play is still working too, huh? Not controversial at all. You guys all love it. They should come up with a name for it or something,” said the three-time MVP.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni addressed the issue after their win over the Chiefs, especially after the referees missed a false start in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a crucial touchdown by Hurts.