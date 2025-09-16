Sep 16, 2025 at 12:17 AM ET

It looks like Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith woke up on the wrong side of the bed on Monday.

The Raiders hosted the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, looking to get back-to-back wins at home after beating the New England Patriots in Week 1.

They, however, found themselves in a huge hole early on, as Smith couldn't get anything going against the Chargers. He went 11-of-19 for 97 yards and two interceptions in the first half, including on their first play.

He also got sacked twice, as Los Angeles clamped down on defense despite losing linebacker Khalil Mack to an elbow injury.

It was a forgettable start for the 34-year-old Smith, and fans let him have it on social media.

“No team will ever be serious about winning with Geno Smith as their QB,” said @TheRealOxPro.

@TheGhettoGronk posted a clip of Burt Reynolds from the movie “The Longest Yard.”

Tom Brady in the booth watching Geno Smith and the Raiders offense pic.twitter.com/TCBMsDy9RZ — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) September 16, 2025

@XburnerMelo shared a picture depicting Smith's mind in the first half.

@JalenHurtsMuse_ mocked Smith with a GIF, saying the veteran robbed the Raiders of a lot of money.

Geno Smith robbing the Las Vegas Raiders of 75 million dollars pic.twitter.com/dbw5NZVbUO — HurtsMuse (@JalenHurtsMuse_) September 16, 2025

@FeelLikeMafe also posted a GIF to express his frustration with Smith.

Geno Smith’s brain when he sees triple coverage pic.twitter.com/aoSB66yvBy — Shadow (@FeelLikeMafe) September 16, 2025

“Geno Smith might be the dumbest football player in the NFL. How does Brock Bowers have 1 target in 1 half of football?” asked @Cizzzzle21.

@wannabekraze couldn't help but bring up Raiders minority owner and NFL legend Tom Brady after Smith's atrocious first half.

Tom Brady watching Geno Smith play football pic.twitter.com/A7DgelnUON — Kraze (@wannabekraze) September 16, 2025

Smith is coming off an impressive debut for the Raiders. He threw for 362 yards and a touchdown versus the Patriots, giving coach Pete Carroll his first win with Las Vegas.

The two-time Pro Bowler had nine pass plays that went for 20 or more yards, the most in franchise history since 1991.

As of writing, Los Angeles still leads Las Vegas, 20-6, in the third quarter.