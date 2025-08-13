Odell Beckham Jr. is clearing up retirement rumors.

In a since-deleted post on X, a parody account pretending to be NFL insider and ESPN reporter Adam Schefter shared that Beckham Jr. was retiring after 10 seasons.

“After 10 seasons in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to retire. Beckham Jr. played for the Giants, Browns, Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins. He announced Tuesday,” the parody account wrote.

Beckham Jr. immediately set the record straight in the comment section, denying the parody account's claim.

“LOL WTF… when was that announced and by who? That's funny, appreciate the concerns but this Shxt ain't over yet,” Beckham Jr. responded. “Learn somethin new everyday?”

A fan told the NFL star that the post fooled him, to which Odell replied, writing, “He definitely did!” before adding, “Not done yet… thanks for hr concerns and have a blessed day.”

After getting several text messages about an alleged retirement, the former New York Giants wide receiver jokingly shared that he is going to block anyone who keeps messaging him.

“No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off. That will get no response. I promise u the day I'm done I will let u kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u. Thanks.”

Odell Beckham Jr. teases NFL comeback

Back in June, Beckham Jr. shared a photo with him and his three-year-old son outside of MetLife Stadium — the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

“Mannn yo daddy did some Krazy shxt here … we changed the game n inspired a generation who came behind us,” Beckham Jr. wrote, most likely referring to his iconic one-handed catch in 2014 when he was a member of the Giants.

“We still got more to do…” he continued. “I’m loving every second I get wit u n can’t wait to see what u do in this world…. Ur turn twin.”

Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent and has played for the New York Giants (2014–2018), Cleveland Browns (2019–2021), the Los Angeles Rams (2021), the Baltimore Ravens (2023), and the Miami Dolphins (2024).