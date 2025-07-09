Heading into training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles look like the kind of team that could add another player via trade, as opposed to giving one away.

While the team was active in free agency and added almost a dozen interesting players between the draft and undrafted free agency who could compete for roster spots, they still have more than a few areas that could use further addressing, from the offensive line, to the defensive line, and even special teams if the right player comes along.

And yet, because the Eagles added a number of short-term options in free agency, those players automatically become potential cut or even trade candidates if Howie Roseman doesn't believe they deserve a spot in Philadelphia's short-term future, including a 2024 trade addition who hasn't quite lived up to expectations despite having plenty of opportunities to do so.

3. Jahan Dotson

In 2024, Jahan Dotson was supposed to be the missing piece of the Eagles' Super Bowl-caliber offense.

Sure, he never quite lived up to his pre-draft pedigree, never reaching 700 receiving yards in either of his first two professional seasons, but he was almost overqualified as a WR3, where he could take advantage of the opportunities presented by AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to feast on easy looks against lesser defensive backs.

In a weird way, Roseman's investment cashed in, as the Eagles did win the Super Bowl, but Dotson played almost no part in it, struggling to get much going even in games where he was the top target due to injuries.

Building the offense around an elite ground game, with barely enough targets for Brown and Smith, let alone supplemental pass catchers, Brown finished out his third professional season with just 19 catches for 216 yards and no touchdowns. He did make a few quality catches that turned heads, suggesting some potential under the surface, but in the end, Dotson simply didn't look like a fit in the Eagles' offense long-term.

With Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson drafted last spring and LSU-turned-Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. added in free agency, if Dotson once again fails to get much done for the Eagles in training camp and the preseason, he could be on the block at a much lower rate than what Roseman paid for his services. If a key wide receiver on another team gets injured, and their general manager believes Dotson could take his place, the Eagles might be willing to make a deal if the price is right.

2. Adoree' Jackson

When the Eagles said goodbye to three cornerbacks, Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Isaiah Rodgers, in free agency, it made sense that Roseman would add at least one veteran cornerback to help provide depth to the team's defensive backfield.

The player chosen? Longtime New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal ahead of his ninth professional season.

From a purely schematic perspective, Jackson is a great addition to the Eagles' defense, as he can play inside or out, has experience in multiple different schemes, and can be trusted in both man and zone alignments due to his length and speed. Factor in an ability to contribute on special teams both as a gunner and even as a returnman, and Jackson wears enough hats to justify a bottom-of-the-roster spot on a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

And yet, what if the Eagles have younger players who simply do everything Jackson does, but better? What if UCF rookie Mac McWilliams proves he can do everything at both cornerback spots that Jackson can do, but better? What if Eli Ricks beats out Jackson on the outside and Andrew Mukuba looks Cooper DeJean-esque in the slot, allowing the team to maintain depth and optionality behind expected outside starters Quinyon Mitchell and Kelee Ringo? Then Jackson could become one of those trade candidates who end up on another team before Week 1, with that club providing conditional compensation or even another player to guarantee they get their guy.

1. Azeez Ojulari/Josh Uche

As things presently stand, the Eagles are not particularly deep at the defensive end position.

Sure, they have a pair of quality starters locked up in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, both of whom are still ascending performers with undefinable ceiling, but behind them? There's Patrick Johnson, who has been on and off the team for much of the Nick Sirianni era, 2025 sixth-round pick Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., and a pair of free agent additions who are looking to turn a stopgap season in Philadelphia into a major financial windfall in 2026.

In one corner is Azeez Ojulari, a former member of the Giants who was dangled out at the 2024 trade deadline but was ultimately retained as the team attempted to make an ill-fated playoff run. Ojulari is a former Georgia Bulldog, has been productive in the NFL, and could theoretically be a quality member of Fangio's rotation, if he doesn't beat out Hunt or Smith for a starting spot.

And in the other? Well, that would be Josh Uche, a Bill Belichick draftee who turned in some pretty incredible seasons with the Patriots before being traded from New England to Kansas City, where he didn't play much for the Chiefs in 2024. Like Ojulari, Uche doesn't look like a three-down defensive end, but Lane Johnson has called him a very hard player to defend, and at a very minimal cap hit, he, too, could become a solid Top-4 rusher for Fangio.

But what happens if either Ojulari or Uche – but hopefully not Ojulari and Uche – simply isn't capable of earning a rotation spot like Charles Harris last year? Would the Eagles simply keep one on the roster just in case, especially with Johnson and APR around? Or would they potentially trade the player for a conditional Day 3 pick so their next employer doesn't have to worry about negotiations or the waiver wire? Either way, with training camp rapidly approaching, one thing is clear: any short-term veteran player who doesn't stand out during the summer could theoretically be on the move in the pursuit of building the best possible Super Bowl-caliber contender.