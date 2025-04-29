After entering the NFL Draft with eight picks, Howie Roseman worked the board, moved around, and ended up picking ten players, with the addition of some further future capital for good measure.

While the Eagles didn't fill every need they had heading into the weekend, with wide receiver, running back, and tight end all bypassed for other positions of need, in the end, Roseman loaded up on new players to keep Philadelphia's ecosystem opposating like it should, with rookies beginning their journey to replace aging vets who move on in free agency.

And the best part? The Eagles added a few legitimate home runs as they hacked away at the board, which didn't exactly fall the way they or many fans were expecting. Even if every pick wasn't perfect, the Eagles did enough good things to leave fans feeling very happy about how the weekend shook out.

Jihaad Campbell – A

When the Eagles traded up a spot to select Jihaad Campbell at pick 31, it added some much-needed excitement to a very long night for Philadelphia fans.

After watching player after player the Eagles seemingly liked, including Walter Nolen and Malaki Starks, come off the board, Roseman nabbed one of the better players in this year's class thanks to concerns about a shoulder injury, with some even going so far as to call it the steal of the first round.

What position will Campbell primarily play at the NFL level? Will he remain an off-ball linebacker, or will he transition to edge, which Roseman seemed to like the idea of after making the pick? While only time will tell, the decision looks like a good one that will keep the Eagles cheap and effective in the front seven for years to come. If the pick was at 32, it would have been an A+.

Andrew Mukuba – B+

According to Roseman, the Eagles tried their best to trade up in the second round to land a top player left on the board, likely one of the tight ends, Mason Taylor or Jake Furgeson, who went to the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

When no deal came together, he shifted gears and selected Andrew Mukuba, who looks like a Day 1 replacement for CJ Gardner-Johnson at safety.

With similar size, similar aggressiveness, and previous experience playing slot cornerback, Mukuba should be a very good chess piece at the back of Vic Fangio's defense who can drop down into the box, kick out to slot in a pinch, and play the ball in the air as well as after the catch.

If the Eagles wanted a tight end, they still could have gotten Harold Fanning out of Bowling Green at this pick, but because they selected Mukuba, they clearly think higher about his potential moving forward, so why argue too harshly against the pick?

Ty Robinson – A-

After potentially targeting the edge in the first round, the Eagles attacked the trenches predominantly on Day 3, with Nebraska's Ty Robinson the first player to come off the board at 111 overall.

Standing 6-foot-5, 288 pounds, Robinson is a great athlete, having run a 4.83 40 at the combine with a 33.5-inch broad jump and a nearly 10-foot broad jump to round out his efforts. A six-year player at Nebraska, Robinson only finished out his collegiate career with 12 sacks over 60 games, but his tape clearly shows a player with talent, even if he hasn't unlocked it yet.

Fortunately, Robinson looks like he has room to grow, literally, heading into his rookie season, with the potential for the Eagles to use him as a long, wide 300-plus pound 3 technique much like how Milton Williams' career progressed over his run in the City of Brotherly Love.

Considering how the board fell, this was a good pick.

Mac McWilliams – B-

After seemingly telegraphing to the NFL that they were interested in drafting Shedeur Sanders at pick 145 the Eagles were leapfrogged by the Cleveland Browns, who drafted the quarterback many thought could go at No. 2 overall.

Would Sanders have been a good backup? Sure, even if the discourse would have been a potential Tim Tebow-level disaster, but in the end, the Eagles pivoted and landed Mac McWilliams, who is a solid enough consolation prize.

Standing 5-foot-10, 191 pounds, McWilliams spent the first four years of his college career at UAB before transitioning to UCF, where he started all 11 games of his redshirt senior season.

McWilliams played on the outside in college but projects as more of a slot guy at the NFL level, with measurables that aren't too dissimilar from Avonte Maddox, who just ended his tenure with the team by signing with the Detroit Lions.

While Cooper DeJean will likely start in the slot this fall, McWilliams projects more as a backup or dime cornerback than anything else, but if he really shines at the NFL level, who knows? Maybe DeJean could become an outside cornerback moving forward.

Smael Mondon – A+

The Eagles drafted another player out of Georgia; how could this be anything other than an A+ pick? Case closed.

…

Standing 6-foot-2, 224 pounds, Smael Mondon looks like a modern-day NFL linebacker. He has good range, long arms, and could be a useful player against both the run and the pass as a weak or strong side off-ball linebacker playing alongside a more traditional mike like Nakobe Dean, who was technically at Georgia for a year when Moden first arrived in Athens, if you can believe it.

With Dean out for at least the first part of the season, Mondon could compete with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Campbell for a spot next to Zach Baun to start the season, but even if he loses, the collegiate Bulldog could become a force on special teams, where his body type makes him a ready-made weapon for Michael Clay's unit.

Drew Kendall – B+

As Roseman noted after the draft's final day, centers are hard to find in the NFL Draft. Not every player can successfully shotgun a ball back to a quarterback, let alone hand it off under center, and the mental aspects of the game, including identifying the mike and additional blitzers, make it all the more challenging to play.

Drew Kendall, a second-generation NFL player, is a center, becoming the obvious Day 1 backup for newly paid Cam Jurgens at the position this fall, but can he be more than that?

Standing 6-foot-4, 308 pounds, Kendall would be one of the slighter guards in the NFL unless he put on some major weight, which makes him anything but a lock to slide in between Jurgens and Lane Johnson like the Nebraska player did with Jason Kelce in the past.

Still, after releasing Dylan McMahon from last year's draft class, Kendall's floor is backup center, which is worth a roster spot if he can play the role at a high enough level.

Kyle McCord – A

After being sniped for Sanders one round prior, Roseman landed his new QB3 in Kyle McCord, who led all FBS quarterbacks in passing yards last year.

On paper, McCord looks more like Tanner McKee than Jalen Hurts, but he has played a ton of football and was lauded at Syracuse for his ability to run the offense with quick decision-making. He has a good arm, functional athleticism, and most crucially of all, he can run the RPO, which has become Philadelphia's bread and butter no matter who is calling the offense.

With Tanner McKee entering Year 3, it felt like a lock that Philadelphia would add a new QB3 to keep their pipeline on track. In McCord, they got a much higher-upside player than Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who will almost certainly not make the 53-man roster now unless something goes really good or really bad for the UCLA product.

Myles Hinton – B-

After saying goodbye to Fred Johnson and Mekhi Becton in free agency, the Eagles needed a developmental tackle to both fill a reserve role in 2025 and potentially grow into an heir for Lane Johnson in the future.

At pick 191, the Eagles took their first of two swings, picking Myles Hinton out of Michigan. A college teammate of 2023 draftee Trevor Keegan, Hinton looks like an NFL right tackle, standing 6-foot-7, 323 pounds, but his stats weren't great, allowing four sacks, five QB hits, and 13 QB hurries over the last three seasons split between Michigan and Stanford.

Still, if any coach in the NFL can take a player with athletic gifts and turn them into a player, it has to be Jeff Stoutland, who turned Fred Johnson into a player despite having much less hype coming out of college. Even if he might not be ready to go for Week 1, Chris Hinton's son is worth betting on late, especially in an offense like the Eagles that enjoys getting athletic linemen out in the open field via the zone blocking concept.

Cameron Williams – B

After snagging Hinton earlier in the round, Roseman went back to the tackle well and selected another player in Cameron Williams, who had a breakout year playing opposite Kelvin Banks Jr. at Texas.

While Williams, like Hinton, is likely a long-term play, with Stoutland using the next few years to see if either player can become a legit player down the line, the Texas product's game is still very raw, with just one year of starting in Austin and more than a few issues with penalties and sacks allowed on his tape, with five sacks, three QB hits, and 18(!) hurries allowed in 2024 alone.

With just 1,121 snaps on his resume, the Eagles might decide to keep Williams as their fifth tackle and hope he learns a thing or two about the position over the course of the year on the scout team, but could he be an option to move to guard? While he's a little smaller than Becton, he's relatively comparable to Tyler Steen and could compete with the Alabama product this summer for the spot between Jurgens and Johnson.

On paper, Hinton might be a better player, but Williams' versatility makes him interesting, too.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland – A

And last but not least, the Eagles might have landed their most interesting player with their final pick, selecting Antwaun Powell-Ryland out of Virginia Tech at 209.

The FBS's leading sack total over the past two seasons combined, Powell-Ryland has solid size for the position at 6-foot-3, 258 pounds – albiet with 31.25 inch arms – ran a good 4.49 40 time and hit a broad jump of 124 inches, all of which ranked very well for a player of his size at the combine.

Why did Powell-Ryland slip? Maybe because of his arms, maybe because he played at Virginia Tech, or maybe because there are just a lot of players who get scouted and selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but after avoiding the edge on Day 2 and Day 3, Powell-Ryland looks like a legit player who could join the rotation this fall for Fangio.