They not be marquee names, but the Philadelphia Eagles brought in a running back while also securing a defender in free agency. However, the Eagles’ best deal may have been the $51 million signing that received ESPN’s top A grade.

The Eagles kept linebacker Zack Baun, giving him a three-year contract with $34 million in guaranteed money.

“The Eagles signing Baun to a one-year, $1.6 million deal, converting him to an off-ball linebacker and then getting a near-Defensive Player of the Year performance, is one of the best transactions and development coaching jobs you'll see in the NFL,” Seth Walder wrote. “Now it's time for the Eagles to pay market rate (or in this case, perhaps less) for Baun. And he's worth it.”

Eagles LB Zack Baun delivered the goods in 2024

Despite totaling just one interception, Baun allowed minus-26 EPA as the nearest defender in 2024. That turned out to be the best mark for a linebacker by a great deal, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

“He did that while allowing 0.6 yards per coverage snap, sixth best among linebackers,” Walder wrote. “He ranked ninth in run stop win rate among off-ball linebackers with at least 10 starts (41%). And he forced five fumbles and recorded 3.5 sacks. He even recorded another forced fumble and two more picks in the playoffs, including one in the Super Bowl. And he finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts talked about how Baun and the defense made a huge impact on the team’s run to the Super Bowl victory, according to atozsports.com.

“I think No. 1, defense wins championships,” Hurts said. “And we saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game. They gave us opportunities. And we were able to do what we do.”

Eagles defensive coordinator said Baun turned into a difference-maker, according to usatoday.com.

“Obviously he's had a great year,” Fangio said during the playoffs. “I think exceeded most everyone's expectations, probably even himself. But now there (are) no limitations. He's set a standard for himself. He's got to show up and do it every week. If you put limits on them, you’ll get limited production. Take them to the ceiling that they can go to. (Baun) is playing really good, and we’re thrilled to have him.”

Baun joins to with Nolan Smith Jr., Nakobe Dean, and Bryce Huff to form the Eagles very tough starting linebacker group.