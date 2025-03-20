The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after winning Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia has already made some big moves this offseason that could help them get back to the Super Bowl next year. One of those moves was adding backup running back AJ Dillon.

Dillon explained how he ended up landing in Philadelphia in a recent podcast appearance.

“When we came into it, I think my agents were like alright we got like 10 teams that are in the race, 10ish, everyday a little switch here, switch there,” Dillon said. “By the second day we were at maybe like six of the originals and two more new ones came in. Then on Wednesday the Eagles weren’t on that list of like we think this is really, really going to be where it’s at on Monday and Tuesday. And they’re like, hey they like you they’ve called a couple of times. We’ve had some great conversations, they see a role for you. It’s a great spot for you to obviously get your career back on track after being on IR and you, and Saquon, and all those guys there, and the offensive line and all that good stuff.”

It is interesting to hear Dillon explain that Philadelphia was not on his agent's original list of potential teams before NFL free agency. That means he originally did not view the Eagles as a realistic target.

Thankfully, Dillon landed in the ideal spot to revive his career.

Dillon missed the entirety of the 2024 NFL season with a neck injury.

AJ Dillon will compete with Eagles RB Will Shipley for carries, jersey #28

Dillon will now have to compete for a backup role behind Saquon Barkley.

Shipley currently holds Dillon's ideal jersey number 28. However, it does not sound like Dillon is going to buy the number away from Shipley.

“I have no picked my number yet, that’s supposed to be coming up this week,” Dillon added. “I know Will Shipley has 28. I’m not trying to go buy the number or doing anything like that. He’s been there, last year was his rookie year, he had a good year, especially towards the end breaking off some long runs.”

The Eagles drafted Shipley in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I think for me, new team, we were with Green Bay for five years. It was a great five years #28. I think it’s time to make that next step, get a new number and this new chapter,” Dillon concluded. “I'm looking forward to it, we’ve got some numbers in the works.”

Dillon sounds ready to turn the page and embrace a new number, and new team, in Philadelphia.