When the Philadelphia Eagles signed Azeez Ojulari to a one-year, $4 million deal, it generally earned positive marks from fans of the City of Brotherly Love. Ojulari has been an effective pass-rushing specialist, was a hot topic around the trade deadline last year, and agreed to a deal well below market value despite being the top player at his position left on the board.

But then fans learned that Ojulari was a member of the growing fraternity of Georgia Bulldogs who took their professional talents to Philadelphia, and suddenly, it looked like Vic Fangio had found another steal for the second spring in a row.

Discussing what it's like to reunite with players like Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, and company in Philadelphia, Ojulari told the assembled media that he is incredibly excited to reunite with his former teammates, especially No. 3, who was his “Dawg” back in Athens.

“It's amazing having that chemistry and brotherhood with those guys, it's just amazing to come back here and just keep it going on,” Ojulari told reporters.

“We got so many Georgia guys here. Nolan (Smith), that's my brother for real. All of them are my brothers, but Nolan, since we've been in the same room since Georgia, I'm probably more close with him. But I'm close with all of them – we all share that brotherhood and the relationship we have is amazing. I'm ready to be here now.”

So what kind of role should fans expect to see Ojulari fill in 2025? Well, while Ojulari hasn't gotten a chance to take the field for the Eagles just yet, he does have very high expectations for his own on-field abilities, which may be more expansive than some fans initially anticipated.

“I feel like I'm a versatile player. I'm a physical guy, I don't shy away from any type of contact. I'm an attack-first type of mentality guy. I can set the edge, I can tackle, I can rush the passer, and I can bend. I feel like I can do it all,” Ojulari said.

“Just try to do my job when I get out there on the field. Whatever happens, happens – just trying to do it to the best of my abilities. When you make those plays, it's always exciting. I'm excited to be here now and make plays with the Eagles and try to win games.”

Could Ojulari become a three-down player for the Eagles? Could he prove he's just as good against the run as he is against the pass paired back up with his fellow Georgia Bulldogs? Or will the Eagles be looking for another answer next spring, assuming Jalyx Hunt doesn't become a full-time starter? While it's hard to say right now, Ojulari certainly looks like a good fit on a great contract and has the perfect mindset to become a player to watch this fall.