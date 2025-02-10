The Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, ending their hopes of a history-making three-peat with a 40-22 victory. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP for leading his team to victory, but in his eyes, the game was won by his teammates on the other side of the ball.

Hurts was in control of this game from the get-go, throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 72 yards and another score. While the offense was clicking, it didn't matter because of how well the defense was playing, which led to Hurts heaping praise on Philadelphia's unsung heroes.

“Defense wins championships. We saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game. They gave us opportunities, gave us short fields. And we're able to do what we do. We've always said it's about being able to win in different ways. We've been dominant in the run game. We've been efficient in the passing game. We've just done what needed to be done,” Hurts said after the game.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles defense teamed up to destroy Chiefs in Super Bowl 59

There were big performances across the board for the Eagles on defense. Whether it was Cooper DeJean's pick-six, Zack Baun's interception that set up A.J. Brown's touchdown, or Josh Sweat and Milton Williams combining for 4.5 sacks, the Chiefs had nothing going on offense. Philly was pressuring Patrick Mahomes all night long, forcing him and his teammates into a myriad of mistakes.

While Hurts is getting a lot of praise, and rightfully so, he opted to shine a light on his teammates after the biggest game of his career. He's certainly right to say that they balled out, and now, the celebration is on in Philadelphia after they successfully managed to get revenge for their loss in Super Bowl 57 against the Chiefs.