In 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles will have a new man calling Nick Sirianni's offense, with long-time offensive assistant Kevin Patullo getting the clipboard after Kellen Moore jumped ship to become the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Now to some, this is just the latest step in a worrisome trend, with Jalen Hurts famously having to work with a new playcaller at least once a year over the past decade, but in the opinion of ESPN's Booger McFarland, this shouldn't impact the Eagles' offense much if at all. Why? Because the Eagles have a tried and true formula that anyone, from Patullo to McFarland's ESPN co-workers, could execute.

“And no doubt about it. And I love how we look at Kevin and talk about his prowess as a play caller. Here's the thing. I don't care if me, Schrager, Louis Riddick, I don't even care if Hannah Storm was calling plays. Here's the one thing that we know is that the offensive line is really, really good. We know that the quarterback is really good at running the football. We know that you have Saquon Barkley in the backfield. It doesn't take a genius to put the offense together around that. It's going to stop and start with their ability to control the line scrimmage and run the football,” McFarland declared.

“And then you build off of that with the quarterback run game, the play action pass, and some little wrinkles that every offensive coordinator comes in. This is no different than any business in the NFL. Anytime you get someone new in charge, they always want to add their own little touch so they can say it's their offense.I suggest that Kevin's going to do that.

“But at the end of the day, when it's all said and done, they are going to run the football and play action pass and take shots down the field to their big play wide receivers. It was successful last year, and I think it'll be successful again this season.”

.@ESPNBooger doesn't care who is calling plays for the Eagles. The formula is to run the football. "It doesn't take a genius to put the offense together around that." pic.twitter.com/4V59X7aAqC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Technically, McFarland isn't wrong, as the Eagles offense has looked remarkably similar under Sirianni, whether he is calling the plays himself or if he has passed off duties to a coach like Moore, Patullo, Shane Steichen, or even Brian Johnson.

While the Eagles' new offensive coordinator will certainly try to put his own little spin on the offense like all of his predecessors did before him, in the end, it will be a lot of running the ball, a lot of play action, and some choice chucks down the field to DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown for massive gains.