Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham won his second Super Bowl on Sunday night as the Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a dominant performance as the Eagles took a big lead in the first half and never looked back, and they ended up winning 40-22. Now, Graham has a decision to make regarding his future as he could retire after a long, successful career in the league, or he could return for another season.

Brandon Graham has been with the Eagles for his entire career as he was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Graham was a star at Michigan in college, and he has been outstanding throughout his NFL career as well. He now has two Super Bowls, and he might be calling it a career.

“Well, let me tell you right now. Man, me and wifey, we sat up last night and talked a little bit,” Graham said, according to a post from SPORTSRADIO 94WIP. “You know, we getting the conversations going on, what's real and what's real right now is this… it's a fairy tale story right now for me, you know what I'm saying? … I mean, get hurt, come back, play in the last game, Super Bowl, and be dominant in that with the guys, like, you know, to be a part of all that. Like, I'm considering all that, man, I'm gonna talk with Howie [Roseman] and the team, see what's up. Because, man, I mean, the goal was to win one. You know what I'm saying. And of course, I still feel like I got a lot in the tank still.”

Just because Graham has more in the tank doesn't mean that he is going to empty it, however. He wants to make sure that he considers everything while making this decision.

“But you know, I want to make sure that I go about this the right way,” Graham continued. “I want to make sure that… I do got opportunities that's waiting on me, that I'm excited for too, and I'm really gonna sit down and relish on this man and see. I'm not there yet, because I do love what I do. I love the role that I play in this right now. I mean, man, there's so many different things that I'm going through right now, and I got a chance to go out on my terms too, without, you know, anything else, but give me a little minute, man, let me enjoy this, and then, trust me, y'all be the first to know. I promise.”

If Brandon Graham does decide to retire, he is going out on top. There aren't a lot of players that are fortunate enough to spend their entire career in one place and end it with their second Super Bowl ring. Graham has an opportunity to do just that.