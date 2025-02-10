The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59 as defensive end Brandon Graham earned his second NFL championship ring. What may be more impressive, though, is that as a former Michigan football player, Graham became the latest in a long line of Wolverines to take home a Lombardi Trophy.

“With Brandon Graham winning his 2nd Super Bowl, at least 1 player who ended his college career at Michigan has been on 20 of the last 22 Super Bowl winners,” Josh Dubow of the Associated Press tweeted after the game.

This wild Michigan football Super Bowl stat goes all the way back to 2004 when the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29. In that game, former Wolverines quarterback Tom Brady led his team to victory. And that's one of the interesting things about this stat. Brady filled the quota of Michigan players in seven of those 20 championships.

In the years that Brady didn't win the Big Game, Michigan Men like Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Larry Foote, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Marlin Jackson, New York Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, and of course, Graham, who also won Super Bowl 52 with the Eagles, contributed to this streak.

The two tile games in the last two decades without a Michigan player on the winning team were Super Bowls 47 and 48 when the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, respectively. If 47 went the other way, though, the Wolverines would be 21-for-22 thanks to WR Mario Manningham (49ers). However, there were no Michigan alum in the Seahawks-Broncos game.

While the 2024 season didn't go all that well for the Michigan football program, this is another big win for the Wolverines.

After winning the national championship at the end of the 2023 campaign, Michigan has a down year, going 8-5 and missing out on the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoffs. That said, they beat their hated rival, Ohio State, for the fourth straight time, and with this impressive Super Bowl stat, they have bragging rights over the Buckeyes and other college football bluebloods with tons of NFL players like Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, and Oklahoma.