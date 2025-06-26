The retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce turned heads and got everyone talking today when he pulled off a wild patriotic surprise at his fifth annual ‘Team 62' celebrity bartending event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Held at the Ocean Drive bar, the fundraiser supports the Eagles Autism Foundation, which has brought in over $1.4 million since the event began.

Kelce, 37, made a grand entrance to the packed outdoor venue amid a scorching Northeast summer day. Climbing onto a green lifeguard chair in front of a roaring crowd, Kelce, dressed initially in a hat, event t-shirt, and American flag shorts, stunned attendees by tearing off his shorts to reveal a U.S.A.-themed Speedo. The Eagles posted a clip of the moment with the caption, “We have no words”, and the video quickly went viral.

Sporting a too-short Eagles tank top and the signature white New Balance sneakers, Kelce's bold outfit choice evoked mixed reactions on social media. Some fans praised his sense of humor, while others criticized the display as inappropriate.

Kelce’s wife, Kylie, had playfully teased the Speedo reveal days earlier on the House of Maher podcast. However, she also addressed inappropriate fan comments in a June 19 episode of her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, cautioning admirers to “be respectful” when commenting on her husband’s appearance.

The event was part of a larger series of activities supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation. Earlier in the day, Kelce and his wife, Kylie, along with former teammate Beau Allen, participated in beachside yoga. A family-friendly event nearby featured autograph sessions with current Eagles players, including defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Sydney Brown. The festivities continue with the “New Heights Beer Bowl,” which is already sold out.

Jason Kelce has a history of shocking everyone with his outfits, like in 2018, when he stole the show at the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade dressed in a full Mummers costume.