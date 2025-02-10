Saquon Barkley broke a longtime record that NFL legend Terrell Davis held.

In Super Bowl 59 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Barkley finished with 57 rushing yards on 25 carries. He also added six receptions for 40 receiving yards.

Barkley ended his 2024-25 season with 2,504 rushing yards that includes the regular season and playoffs. He passed Terrell Davis to become the all-time record holder, who had 2,476 yards in the 1998 regular season and postseason.

Davis played seven seasons in the NFL from 1995 to 2001. He is the Broncos all-time leading rusher and still holds the record for most postseason single-season touchdowns, scoring eight in 1997.

Saquon Barkley helped Eagles win Super Bowl 59

For the first time in his young NFL career, Saquon Barkley is a Super Bowl champion after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

It was a successful year for Barkley, joining the Eagles after six seasons with the New York Giants. Wanting the opportunity to compete for titles, he got that by teaming up with Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown.

Barkley earned many awards for his historic efforts throughout the 2024 season. He won AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, the Burt Bell Award, and was named First Team All-Pro.

This allowed Philadelphia to be dominant on offense with many weapons in all areas. They even benefitted from their defense, proving to be pivotal in the team winning their second-ever Super Bowl.

Barkley's rise as one of the best running backs in the league is now justified. He helped fill a hole in an Eagles offense that needed a spark. He made that area explosive, making his performances stand out among the rest as one of the best seasons in league history.

The Eagles now look forward to the offseason, retooling as they begin preparation to defend their title.