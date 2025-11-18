While at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden for WWE Monday Night RAW, Giants fans booed Philadelphia Eagles icons like Big Dom and Cooper DeJean.

This should come as no surprise, as the Big Apple is filled with eGiants fans, the Eagles' division rivals. When DeJean and Big Dom were shown during the WWE RAW broadcast, the Madison Square Garden crowd let them hear it, booing them out of the building.

Big Dom and Cooper DeJean are at RAW in MSG and got booed lol pic.twitter.com/w5XjhkJghT — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) November 18, 2025

DeJean had an Eagles-themed championship belt over his shoulder. Big Dom showed off his two Super Bowl rings. Luckily, the crowd was given something to cheer once some Giants players, namely rookie running back Cam Skattebo, were shown.

Of course, it's possible that Giants fans were still bitter about the team's loss to the Eagles in Week 8. The Eagles blew out the Giants a couple of weeks after the G-Men shocked the world by taking down their division rivals on Thursday Night Football.

WWE's star-studded RAW at Madison Square Garden

The Nov. 17 edition of RAW at Madison Square Garden was all about WWE legend John Cena. It was his final RAW before he calls it a career in December 2025.

Cena opened the show, delivering a promo fresh off his Intercontinental Championship win. Dominik Mysterio — whom he beat to win the title — interrupted him, challenging him to a rematch at Survivor Series: WarGames later in the month.

However, Mysterio denied having the rematch on RAW. Instead, he wanted to face him in San Diego, his hometown, at Survivor Series.

Instead, Mysterio and his Judgment Day stablemates Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh faced Cena, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio (Dominik's father) in a six-man tag team match. The babyface team won.

The rest of the card was stacked as well. Maxxine Dupri beat Becky Lynch to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time.

Additionally, the “Last Time is Now” tournament continued. It will determine Cena's final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13. TNA star Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, faced Solo Sikoa in a losing effort.