It’s been a strange season for AJ Brown. The Pro Bowl wideout’s visibility is at an all-time high as he’s the subject of daily media reports cataloging his every gripe. But on the field, Brown has essentially become invisible in a Philadelphia Eagles offense that’s shown little interest in getting him the ball.

Win or lose, Brown has vented his frustration over his lack of involvement in the passing game. While the complaints may be legitimate, they’ve intensified during the Eagles’ current four-game winnings streak, creating an odd situation for all involved.

Former Eagles WR DeSean Jackson offered some insight into Brown’s discontent, hinting that the problem is rooted in his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“As you can tell, it’s something else going on. And I got a great relationship with him. I respect him. I can’t say it. But I know it’s something else going on… I’ve had situationships with quarterbacks that I didn’t necessarily like. I’m gonna just be honest. And when it ain’t there, it sticks out like a sore thumb,” Jackson said on his House of Action podcast.

Eagles offense remains out of sync despite winning streak

Jackson isn’t the first observer to question the relationship between Brown and Hurts. The seventh-year receiver has struggled to make an impact all season outside of two 100-yard games.

Brown has just 38 receptions as Hurts has appeared reluctant to go his way – or really to throw the ball much at all. The Eagles’ QB has topped 30 pass attempts in a game just three times this season.

Nonetheless, the Eagles keep winning. Philadelphia is running away with the NFC East at 8-2. But Brown has continued complaining, even telling fantasy managers to drop him.

“As a wide receiver you should want the ball. But when you're doing these gimmicks, or you’re out on social media, you’re on twitch, you’re saying all this. It brings more attention to you. And if you’re gonna bring the attention to you, that means you have to be on your game that much more. Your game’s gotta be superior. Your game’s gotta be top-tier,” Jackson noted.

“It’s a few passes that are thrown his way, one-on-one coverage, and he’s given up, he’s not running full speed. All that stuff you probably could have got away with if you didn’t bring all this attention to yourself. But now, it’s like we see it all.”