Although the Philadelphia Eagles are 8-2 on the season, there have been some issues for the offense moving the ball down the field. Wide receiver AJ Brown is seemingly in the middle of a down season, while running back Saquon Barkley is not nearly as successful with his rush attempts so far.

With haters growing louder and louder around Philadelphia, Brown seemingly responded to the criticism with a fiery message of his own, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 28-year-old wideout referenced Barkley's statistics in his response, then backed it up by claiming he doesn't believe he or the Eagles star running back is struggling this season.

“Asked to address some outside evaluations that he isn’t the same player this season, Eagles WR AJ Brown said: ‘I guess Saquon [Barkley] ain't the same player either,' referencing the Eagles RB whose numbers are also down in this year's offense. Brown followed up to say he disagreed with that perception.”

Brown has played in nine of the available 10 games this season. So far, he's only accumulated 38 receptions for 457 yards and three touchdowns. His 50.8 yards per game average is a career low and puts him on pace to finish with a career worst in receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley is well below pace compared to the 2024-25 campaign that saw the 28-year-old running back rush for over 2,000 yards. Through the 10 games he's played this season, Barkley has recorded 662 rushing yards and four touchdowns. However, his 66.2 yards per game average has him pegged to surpass the 1,100 rushing yards mark on the season.

Perhaps things will turn around in the second half for AJ Brown and the Eagles' offense. With seven games remaining in the regular season, Philly is in a prime position to clinch a playoff spot for the eighth time in nine years.