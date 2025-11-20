Recently, reports surfaced that some anonymous members of the Philadelphia Eagles were frustrated with quarterback Jalen Hurts, despite the team's continued success. The Eagles pushed their record on the 2025 NFL season to 8-2 on Sunday with a comfortable home win over the Lions, but that reportedly still hasn't quelled tensions in the locker room.

Recently, Hurts himself spoke out about those rumors during his media availability on Wednesday.

“I'm not surprised by anything. This is kind of the nature of the position,” Hurts said, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “But I put my energy and my focus on trying to go out there and do my best and trying to learn, trying to build, trying to take in the things that I can to try and improve.”

Overall, the Eagles offense has largely underperformed given the immense talent they have at the skill positions, and many have pointed to Hurts as the reason why. AJ Brown has continued to voice his discontent at the amount of targets he's getting, although that has picked up a bit in recent weeks.

“I guess I get a lot of attention when things are going well and when things are not going so well,” Hurts said. “I never run away from holding myself accountable, and I think that's exactly what I've taken the approach of doing.

“I take great pride in what we do on offense. I take great pride in how we go out there and play as a team and what our flow is…”

Eagles fans will hope that their offense is able to catch up to the level of their elite defense in time for the playoffs, which are less than two months away.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will next take the field on Sunday afternoon for a road game against the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys.