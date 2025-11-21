When the Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, all eyes will be on the rematch between Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The game takes on added drama after the notorious “spit-gate” episode in Week 1, when Carter was ejected before logging a single defensive snap for spitting on Prescott. That act not only led to Carter’s ejection but also resulted in a $57,222 fine, equivalent to his game check.

Prescott, who threw for 188 yards with a 61.8% completion rate in the initial 24-20 loss to the Eagles, acknowledged the awkward history but expressed a desire to keep things civil this time around.

“Depends on what he says first, but probably something friendly. Get on his good side,” Prescott said per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Carter, who issued an apology after the incident, has avoided revisiting the episode publicly, preferring to focus on the upcoming contest. The 24-year-old has improved statistically since the season opener. Carter now has 13 tackles, one sack, and four pass breakups in eight games, adding a disruptive presence to the Eagles' defense that already features stars like Jaelan Phillips and Nakobe Dean.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys enter the game on a high note after a 33-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, with Prescott leading the offense. In 10 games, he has a passer rating of 102.5, throwing for 2,587 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, while running back Javonte Williams has rushed for 809 yards and 8 touchdowns, and receivers George Pickens (908 yards, 7 TDs) and CeeDee Lamb (557 yards, 2 TDs) continue to be key contributors.”

For the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts remains the offensive engine, supported by Saquon Barkley’s 662 rushing yards and a dynamic receiving duo in DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown. Philadelphia has won four straight games and holds a 2-1 record in the division, maintaining control of the NFC East.