The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 8-2 with a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 11. Philadelphia has won four straight games, taking a commanding lead in the NFC East. The Eagles are tied for the best record in the conference and primed for a deep playoff run. But despite an outwardly successful season, problems persist in the locker room.

AJ Brown remains unhappy with his role in the Eagles offense. The Pro Bowl receiver has not been the centerpiece of Philadelphia’s passing game. And Brown’s well documented discontent has led to speculation surrounding his relationship with Jalen Hurts.

Meeting with reporters Thursday, Brown once again hinted at his frustration in Philly. The seventh-year veteran said he's not paying attention to what the NFL’s other top receivers are doing this season. “It gets me upset. So I stay away from it,” Brown said, per 94WIP’s Devan Kaney.

Winning hasn’t cured Eagles’ locker room issues

Asked if he admired any particular receiver’s skillset, Brown paused and considered the question. “Um, no. The only person I’m really watching is Julio Jones.”

Jones last played professional football in 2023. He officially retired prior to the 2025 season. However, he did spend his final NFL season with Brown in Philadelphia.

While the Eagles have been successful this season, the offense has yet to find its rhythm. Philadelphia has the league’s 28th-ranked passing offense, averaging just 184.9 yards per game.

More times than not, Brown has been an afterthought, posting fewer than 50 receiving yards in six of his nine games. Although the team continues winning, Brown has voiced his frustration with the offense and his usage. He even took the unusual step of telling fantasy managers to drop him.

It’s not a case of Brown simply being phased out. The Eagles just aren’t putting the ball in the air that often in 2025. Hurts has topped 30 pass attempts in a game just three times this season.

In the rare instances when Brown has been involved in the Eagles’ attack, he’s failed to make an impact. Hurts targeted the wideout 11 times last Sunday. It resulted in seven receptions for 49 scoreless yards.