For the second time this season, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to duke it out on the gridiron, but unlike in Week 1, this contest has a decidedly different feel to it.

Kicking off the NFL season with a bang on Thursday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles and Cowboys exchanged blows back and forth before a lightning delay all but zapped the excitement out of the contest, with Philadelphia fans leaving the game with a win but questions about Vic Fangio's defense following a rash of high-profile free agent exits.

Oh, how things have changed.

Since that fateful day, the Eagles have only scored 24 or more points on four more occasions but frankly, it hasn't much mattered, as Fangio's defense has rebounded to such an incredible degree thanks to the trade deadline addition of Jaelan Phillips, holding their post-bye week foes, the Green Bay Packers and the Detorit Lions, to just 16 points combined in Weeks 10-11.

And as for the Cowboys? Well, they are also coming off a win thanks to the strong play of their trade deadline addition, Quinnen Williams, who recorded a sack and a half against the Las Vegas Raiders, but that marks only their fourth on the season, having lost five to the Birds, Chicago Bears, the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos, and the Arizona Cardinals, and come up with the rare 40-40 tie to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. With their postseason hopes hanging by a thread, the Cowboys unquestionably need this game to keep themselves in contention, with Brian Schottenheimer having already called this game Dallas' championship game, as it might be the team's best chance at a statement win in a season where they no longer control their destiny.

Can the Eagles take care of business against the Cowboys and secure their ninth win of the season, all but locking up the NFC East in the process? Sure, but they will need to bring their A game, as Dallas has been a pesky squad that can sometimes score more points than they surrender, both of which have been a lot.

The Eagles still move the ball with Fred Johnson at right tackle

While the Eagles left Week 11 with a win, they did so at the expense of Lane Johnson, who has landed on the injury report with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot that could cost him four to six weeks and potentially a trip to injured reserve.

Discussing Johnson's absence, Nick Sirianni noted that it will be tough to see his longest-tenured offensive lineman on the shelf, but believes that his replacement, Fred Johnson, will be able to shoulder the burden.

“Lane’s one of the best players in the NFL, so it makes you do a couple different things here and there. With that being said, I have a lot of faith in the guys with [T] Fred [Johnson],” Sirianni explained.

“We’ve had a lot of guys play through the length of the seasons that we’ve had the past four years. We need all hands on deck. We’ve had a lot of guys play, so a lot of experience doing that, not just with Lane, but with every position. You will miss Lane, no doubt, if he’s unable to go. But I have a lot of faith in the guys that we have and obviously faith in the process that we have to get ourselves ready with different players.”

To Sirianni's credit, Fred Johnson has played very well over the past two seasons for the Eagles, be that at right tackle, left tackle, or as a sixth lineman on important downs. He's looked good against the pass, even better against the run, and most importantly of all, appears to have the trust of his teammates, who want to see Fred succeed in this new role.

Will it be perfect against a Cowboys rush that has multiple interesting edge rushers? Probably not, but if Fred Johnson can play up to the standard his coaches expect, the Eagles' offense should be able to operate as usual against a Cowboys team that has allowed the second-most points per game of any team in the NFL this season.

Jaelan Phillips outplays Quinnen Williams

Excluding Micah Parsons, Jaelan Phillips and Quinnen Williams were the two biggest names moved at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, with the former landing in Philadelphia for a third-round pick while the latter cost a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and Mazi Smith.

So far, the duo have played at a very high level for their new teams, with Phillips having amassed a sack, 11 tackles, and four QB hits over two games, while Williams has recorded 1.5 sacks, four tackles, and five QB hits against the Raiders in his debut.

But who will come out on top in this unofficial showdown between the two soon-to-be very well-paid 2026 free agents? Well, that depends on whether or not Cam Jurgens is able to play at center.

On Wednesday, Jurgens was unable to participate in practice as he works through concussion protocol. If Brett Toth has to start at center, which he has had on multiple occasions so far this season, it will unquestionably make the Eagles susceptible to rushing attacks from Williams and fellow 2025 addition Kenny Clark.

Fortunately, even if the Cowboys are back at full strength on their offensive line, they will still have Tyler Guyton at left tackle, who is one of the least effective starters in football this year after struggling as a rookie. Considering how well Phillips was able to bend around one of the premier right tackles in the game, Peni Sul, in Week 11, if the Eagles give him a chance to run on Guyton, Dak Prescott could find himself having some tough sledding at AT&T Stadium.

The Eagles keep their win streak going

The last time the Eagles played the Cowboys, it began with a spit and ended with a win for the Birds.

While even the most hardcore Eagles fan certainly hopes they don't have to watch Big Dom march Jalan Carter – or any player for that matter – back to the locker room before the first offensive or defensive snap of the game, watching Philadelphia secure another win and bring their win streak to five would be a pretty good way to enter Thanksgiving weekend.