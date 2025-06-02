Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was announced as the cover athlete for the upcoming Madden 26 video game. Not long after the announcement was made, Barkley shared a message on social media about being on the cover of EA Sports' upcoming title.

The 28-year-old star posted about how honored he is to be on the cover of Madden 26. Saquon Barkley also thanked fans, especially Eagles fans, for the love and support he's received. It's a cool moment for Barkley, as being on the cover of the Madden video game franchise is something many players strive for.

“Honored to be on the cover of Madden 26. Huge thank you to all the fans showing love and support, especially my Philly family! Hope you all enjoy the game! Fly Eagles Fly.”

Article Continues Below

Madden 26 is set to release on August 14. The game is already turning heads after a short clip showed Saquon Barkley essentially floating in the air for his pose on the cover. Many were shocked to see the clip, as it looked odd, but there weren't many indications that it was fake. However, it was later revealed that the floating in the air effect was a studio trick during the photo shoot.

Barkley will be the 25th different NFL athlete to be featured on the cover of Madden 26. It's the second consecutive year in which a running back was the cover athlete, as San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey was on the cover of Madden 25.

The Eagles' talented star proved to be a vital weapon en route to the team's Super Bowl win last season. He became just the ninth running back in league history to surpass the 2,000-yard mark in a single season. Saquon Barkley ended the 2024-25 campaign with 2,005 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns (13 rushing) off of 345 attempts. His 345 attempts led the league in that category.