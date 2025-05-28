Super Bowl 60 will take place in Santa Clara, California, next February. This will be one that NFL fans are highly anticipating, as Super Bowl 59 was not much of a contest. The Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that was over at halftime. The Eagles got their revenge against the Chiefs, who beat them in Super Bowl 57 by three points.

The Chiefs and Eagles will aim to meet in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, proving to be the NFL's powerhouses. According to ESPN's NFL Football Power Index, these two historic franchises are on a path to do just that. According to the Index, the Eagles currently have a 12% chance of winning Super Bowl 60, with the Chiefs right below at 11%.

This should not come as any surprise. The Eagles are considered the best team in the NFL and should be entering this next season. This team has no holes. With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and the dominant offensive line running the show on offense, the Eagles contain arguably the best offense in the NFL. When push comes to shove, no defense has been able to really stop them. The Eagles' defense is one of the best in the league as well, and proved it with their dominance against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in the blowout Super Bowl win.

Article Continues Below

Mahomes and the Chiefs have built a dynasty in Kansas City, winning three titles since 2020. The Chiefs have controlled the AFC over the years and are one of the favorites to come out of the AFC once again.

On FanDuel, the Eagles and Chiefs are +2400 to meet for Super Bowl 60. Those are the second-highest odds of any matchup. Furthermore, the Eagles are favored to repeat as champions at +700. The Ravens are the team favored to come out of the AFC at +360 and are also currently +700 to win the Super Bowl.

The NFL season is still months away, and we won't have any idea of who will be true Super Bowl contenders or not until the winter.