The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into the new NFL season with sky-high expectations, and Saquon Barkley is a big reason why. After a historic campaign in 2024, Barkley is back as the centerpiece of the Eagles offensive strategy, and the hype is growing by the day.

NFL insider Jeff Darlington had quite the take that should worry the rest of the league—especially NFC East rivals—if his prediction proves accurate. The take was posted by the NFL on ESPN account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“They found the recipe for success, and it’s put the ball in the hands of Saquon Barkley.”

"I don't necessarily know that we've seen Saquon's ceiling." —Jeff Darlington on if Saquon Barkley could repeat his production again next season

Barkley’s 2024 season was nothing short of legendary. He led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards, added 574 postseason yards, and helped power the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance. That dominance earned him the cover spot on Madden NFL 26 and a rare 99 overall rating, solidifying his status as the NFL's rushing leader.

Much of Barkley’s success was fueled by the stability in coaching. The promotion of Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator ensures continuity. Patullo, who was part of the Super Bowl-winning staff, understands how to maximize Barkley's explosive ability. His deep familiarity with the Eagles offensive strategy will be key to maintaining Barkley’s high-volume role in 2025.

The infamous “tush push” play remains in the spotlight. Though rule changes may affect how it’s executed, it could open more conventional rushing lanes for Barkley—potentially boosting his touchdown totals.

Defenses will surely adjust. The Kansas City Chiefs tried to load the box in Super Bowl LIX, but Barkley still found ways to produce. His mix of power, vision, and stamina makes him one of the league’s most durable and dangerous backs.

With offensive line continuity, a quarterback like Jalen Hurts keeping defenses honest, and Barkley’s elite conditioning, the Eagles may be positioned for an even better year offensively.

If Darlington’s assessment is right, Barkley isn’t just primed to repeat his 2024 season—he might surpass it.