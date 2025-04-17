The 2025 NFL Draft is just one week away. Most NFL general managers have given their pre-draft press conferences and are putting the finishing touches on their draft boards. Now that the draft is so close, rumors are popping up left and right. One NFL rumor that emerged on Thursday surrounds on veteran Eagles player.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert remains a name to watch on the trade market approaching the 2025 NFL Draft, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The teams interested in Goedert, who Schultz did not name in his reporting, believe the Eagles will accept future picks if they don't receive offers containing 2025 draft capital.

Goedert is in the final year of his contract and will have a $11.76 million cap hit in 2025. He is only 30 years old, so it is possible that he may seek a contract extension if traded. This could impact the price Philadelphia can demand for Goedert.

Goedert has been a reliable weapon for the Eagles ever since they drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Goedert had somewhat of a down year in 2024. He hauled in 42 receptions for 496 yards and two touchdowns.

Part of that lack of productions comes from the introduction of Saquon Barkley to Philly's offense, which led to a steep increase in rushing plays.

Eagles GM claims Dallas Goedert has no impact on 2025 NFL Draft plans

How does the Dallas Goedert trade situation impact the Eagles one week before the 2025 NFL Draft?

If you ask Howie Roseman, it does not matter at all.

Roseman explained why he does not believe outside factors should impact Philadelphia's draft strategy.

“The way we look at the draft is it's a separate entity to anything else that's going on,” Roseman said on Wednesday via NFL.com “We've got to make good decisions in the draft based on who the players are that are available in the draft. We can't make up any positions and make them better than they're not. We have to really have a true process. So, it really doesn't affect us.”

Roseman always seems to nail the NFL draft, so Eagles fans should trust his judgment.

The Eagles will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with eight selections, including the 32nd overall pick. It will be fascinating to see if Philadelphia ends up trading Goedert during the draft.