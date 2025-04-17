The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to add to their roster that is fresh off a Super Bowl Championship. General manager Howie Roseman has a decision to make regarding Dallas Goedert and the future of the team at tight end.

“The way we look at the draft is it's a separate entity to anything else that's going on,” Roseman said via NFL.com “We've got to make good decisions in the draft based on who the players are that are available in the draft. We can't make up any positions and make them better than they're not. We have to really have a true process. So, it really doesn't affect us.”

The Eagles have had a lot of luck at the tight end position since Roseman has been leading the front office. He is confident that trend can continue regardless of Goedert's future with the team.

“I think for us, I've been very fortunate to have the caliber of tight end play that we've had here,” Roseman said. “When I first became GM, Brent Celek, obviously an unbelievable player, then to Zach Ertz, then to Dallas Goedert. Three really unbelievable players and people that we've had here.

“So, we've been very fortunate with the caliber of tight end play. I mean you mentioned Grant and obviously we all see the strides that he took last year as well. So, it's got to be based on the board that we have and the value in the draft and we will stack it based on not needs, but based on the value of the players in this draft and this class.”

Because of their draft position, the Eagles are unlikely to have a shot at some of the top tight ends on the draft board. As a result, they might have to reach if they do want to take one.

“Certainly, when we talk about how the class looks, it all depends on who's there when you're picking,” Roseman said. “So, we've been in situations where we think it's a really good class at a certain position and then when we're picking, it just hasn't worked out that the caliber players met the value of the pick.

“So, I think that that's how we kind of judge the class is wherever we're picking, what's the caliber of player at that point in time.”

The Eagles are doing everything possible to run it back, something they believe is possible with or without Goedert.