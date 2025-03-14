The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy early on in the offseason after winning Super Bowl 59 in dominant fashion. And according to a recent rumor, their work only may just be getting started, as it sounds like tight end Dallas Goedert and pass rusher Bryce Huff both are on the trade block ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Goedert has been a key weapon in the passing game for Jalen Hurts, as he hauled in 42 passes for 496 yards and two touchdowns over 10 games in 2024. However, he's entering the final year of his contract in 2025. Huff, on the other hand, was one of the Eagles top free agent signings last offseason, but he was such a disappointment that he was a healthy inactive during the team's Super Bowl run. As a result, the team is fielding trade offers for both players.

“Sources: The Eagles have been open to trade talks involving TE Dallas Goedert and DE Bryce Huff. Goedert is in the final year of his deal, while Huff — one of last year’s big free-agent signings — has seen limited playing time due to Philly’s deep rotation,” Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported.

Both Dallas Goedert, Bryce Huff could draw trade interest for Eagles

With Goedert's contract coming to an end, it doesn't look like Philadelphia wants to hand him another deal, preferring to move on from him now and recoup some value while they can. Huff, on the other hand, simply doesn't have a role on the Eagles defensive line anymore, so they could hope to sell a team on his upside, as he did rack up 10 sacks in 2023 for the New York Jets after all.

Chances are Goedert's production would result in him drawing more interest in Huff, but the latter's upside could make him an appealing option for a team that is short on defensive line depth. The fact that the Eagles are open for business is telling, though, and it will be interesting to see how this situation ends up unfolding.