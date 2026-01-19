For the first time in a long, long time, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new head coach. After firing long-time head coach Mike Tomlin, the team is now searching for a new coach to lead them to a new era. Pittsburgh has already interviewed a few notable names, and now they're set to interview a familiar face.

“Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has a second interview scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Friday, per source,” Dianna Russini reported on X. “Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will also meet with the Steelers again this week.”

Flores was with the Steelers back in 2022. After he was fired by the Dolphins, the ex-New England Patriots defensive coordinator took a position with Pittsburgh as a defensive assistant. However, Flores did not stay with the team for long. Flores was eventually hired by the Vikings the following year, where he held the position of defensive coordinator since then. The Vikings this season have allowed the third-least total yards.

Weaver, on the other hand, has been the defensive coordinator of the Dolphins since 2024. Prior to being hired by Miami, Weaver has had stints with the Houston Texans as their defensive coordinator and with the Baltimore Ravens as their defensive line coach. The Dolphins allowed the 22nd-most yards this season.

The Steelers have interviewed a few notable people during their hiring process. While they haven't officially announced who they've interviewed over the last few weeks, some of the names that reporters have mentioned are ex-Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, Rams DC Chris Shula, Packers DC Jeff Hafley, 49ers OC Klay Kubiak, and Chargers DC Jesse Minter.