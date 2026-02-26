Omar Khan revealed the approach the Pittsburgh Steelers will take going into the 2026 NFL offseason.

Khan has been with the franchise since 2001, making his way up the ranks before embracing the general manager role in 2022. He is responsible for managing the entire roster of the organization, making big decisions on the players' contract situations.

Khan was present at the NFL's Scouting Combine, addressing the media on Wednesday. He recently sat down with Steelers Nation Radio to talk about the team's plans for the future, along with how well Khan has been able to work with new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. It was there where he revealed how Pittsburgh will be ready, especially with the upcoming draft and free agency.

“We've already been in contact with some of our free agents and players that we want to retain,” Khan said, via Steeler Nation. “I'd like to tell you that it gets done sooner or later, but history has told me that those things usually happen closer to the free agent date, either right before or right after. I go into it like everybody else, saying, ‘Why is this so hard? We want you back, and why can't we just get it done?' And these things usually don't go that way.”

What lies ahead for Omar Khan, Steelers

It's clear that Omar Khan has plenty of optimism for the Steelers going into the 2026 offseason.

They begin a new era of Pittsburgh football after seeing Mike Tomlin step down from the head coaching position after 19 seasons. The squad never had a losing season under him, making two Super Bowl appearances and earning one title in 2008.

Mike McCarthy now takes over the reins as the next head coach, having won the Super Bowl in 2010 with the Green Bay Packers. He has been mostly successful with getting his teams to the playoffs, paving the way for an intriguing adventure with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers finished with a 10-7 record in the 2025 campaign, securing the AFC North Division title. However, they lost to the Houston Texans at home in the Wild Card round. The squad will seek better success for the 2026 campaign and beyond under McCarthy.