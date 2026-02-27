First, the New England Patriots need to settle things with Stefon Diggs. Then they can turn their attention toward bigger weapons. And ESPN placed the Patriots at the front of the line as trade fits for either AJ Brown or DK Metcalf.

Both players carry big contracts. Brown has four more years at $28.25 million per year, with $29 million fully guaranteed for 2026. And Metcalf has four more years at $28.75 million per year with nothing guaranteed.

But will the Patriots be able to swing a deal to give young quarterback Drake Maye a desperately needed big-time receiving weapon?

Patriots seem inclined to make a deal

Which receiver would the Patriots prefer? It might be Brown because of Mike Vrabel’s previous ties to him when Brown was with the Titans.

And Brown seems ready to break up with the Eagles.

“Brown made no secret of his frustrations with the Eagles' offense in 2025,” Dan Graziano wrote. “Heck, he made no secret of them in 2024, when the team ended up winning the Super Bowl. Philadelphia has learned to live with Brown's grousing because of his production. So, the questions are whether he's unhappy enough there to force the issue and whether the Eagles want to move on from the situation.”

So there is concern that Brown has become a bit of a malcontent. Also, is he the same player he was a few years ago?

“Brown's individual play seemed to fall off a touch last season, but it's fair to believe his frustration with the offense led to some disinterested play,” Ben Solak wrote. “An acquiring team is risking that Brown is beyond his athletic prime (he will turn 29 this summer).”

As for Metcalf, are the Steelers really ready to jump ship as they did with George Pickens?

“His two-game suspension at the end of the season for an in-game altercation with a fan voided that guarantee and could in turn make Metcalf easier to trade, if the Steelers are so inclined,” Graziano said. “They'll be installing a new offense under new coach Mike McCarthy, and while dealing Metcalf would weaken them at a spot where they're already thin, the wideout could end up on the market if he's not a fit for the scheme.”